Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans finish off their highs | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Corn ended the day up 3¢ at $6.84. Soybeans closed up 9¢ at $13.83. Both are down from their highs earlier in the day. CBOT wheat closed down 7¢. KC wheat closed up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle are still down 53¢....
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures retreat on technical selling
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange benchmark December lean hog futures fell about 4% on Tuesday, hitting a 10-month low on technical selling and worries about consumer demand for meat, traders said. Brokers shrugged off strength in outside markets including crude oil and Wall Street equity markets, which...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-StoneX trims U.S. 2022 corn production estimate but raises yield
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Commodity brokerage StoneX on Tuesday lowered its estimate of U.S. 2022 corn production to 14.056 billion bushels, down from 14.168 billion in its previous monthly report released on Sept. 1. But the firm raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures end higher on bargain buying after 10-month low
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed higher on Wednesday on bargain buying, a day after the benchmark December contract fell to a 10-month low, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled up 2.075 cents at 76.500 cents per lb. Front-month October hogs ended...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index cooled, retreating farther from two-decade highs set last month after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 5, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Fall in Overnight Trading. Soybean and grain futures were lower in overnight trading amid favorable weather in the U.S. for harvesting and winter planting. It'll be mostly dry in much of the U.S. Midwest today, giving farmers a chance to catch up on crop collection...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees China 2022/23 corn crop at 270 million T
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts China's MY (marketing year) 2022/23 feed and residual to decrease 1 percent from MY2021/22. Corn production for MY2022/23 is forecast at 270 MMT (million metric tons), 4 MMT lower than USDA's official forecast and 2.5 MMT lower than MY2021/22 due to lower planting area and yield losses caused by excessive rains in the northeast. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 18 MMT and estimates MY2021/22 corn imports at 23 MMT, the same as USDA's official estimate. Brazil will be eligible to ship corn to China before the end of the calendar year, earlier than previously rumored, following the signing of a phytosanitary protocol. MY2022/23 rice production is reduced 2 MMT to 147 MMT from Post’s June estimate, due to the effects of drought and heat on mid and late-season crops. China's broken rice imports are forecast down due to India’s export ban and a greater availability of domestic broken rice this season."
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago corn, soybeans fall on U.S. harvest; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost ground on Wednesday, pressured by freshly harvested U.S. supplies entering the market. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on concerns over supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy sags on recession fears, firm dollar; corn, wheat choppy
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell about 1% on Wednesday on macroeconomic worries while corn and wheat were mixed in choppy trade as the dollar bounced and brokers awaited more information on the size of the U.S. harvest, analysts said. By 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT), Chicago...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on prices. Wheat edged up while corn prices were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
Agriculture Online
EU sees lower meat and dairy output as weather and disease weigh
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Meat and dairy production in the European Union is expected to decline this year and next as livestock farms feel the effects of drought, disease outbreaks and rising costs, the EU's executive said on Wednesday. A historic drought in Europe this summer has reduced availability...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as harvest progress, dollar weigh
* CBOT corn, wheat and soybeans all lower * Fair weather helps U.S. corn, soy harvest; economy worries support dollar (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures eased on Thursday as fair weather helped the U.S. harvest, while the dollar strengthened as investors remained wary of an economic downturn. A pause in a crude oil rally following an output cut announced on Wednesday by OPEC+ producing countries also removed some support from grains, which are partly linked to biofuel markets. The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is progressing under clear skies across much of the Midwest this week, adding seasonal supply pressure. Rains in the southern U.S. Plains were also expected to aid recently sown winter wheat, though conditions remained parched in much of the U.S. wheat belt. Attention is turning to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) October crop forecasts for a gauge of harvest yields after a dry summer. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.81-1/2 a bushel by 1150 GMT. CBOT soybeans edged down 0.8% to $13.58-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching a two-month low. CBOT wheat was 1.2% lower at $8.91-1/4 a bushel. "Price moves in the overnight session are limited as the market tries to consolidate with an eye on next week's USDA report," consultancy Agritel said. Continuing flows of Ukrainian grain through a wartime Black Sea corridor and cheap prices of Russian wheat were also curbing wheat markets, after Russia's annexation of occupied zones of Ukraine fuelled three-month highs for futures in the past week. The lowest price offer submitted in a tender on Wednesday by Iraq to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $386 a tonne for cargo to be sourced from Ukraine. Weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday showed corn volumes below a range of market estimates, wheat at the low end of expectations and soybeans in the middle of market predictions. The dollar rose on Thursday, halting a slide from last week's 20-year peak, as investors assessed the pace of potential interest rate rises that could trigger an economic recession. Prices at 1150 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 891.25 -10.75 -1.19 770.75 15.63 CBOT corn 681.50 -2.50 -0.37 593.25 14.88 CBOT soy 1358.25 -11.50 -0.84 1339.25 1.42 Paris wheat 348.75 -4.00 -1.13 276.75 26.02 Paris maize 337.50 -1.25 -0.37 226.00 49.34 Paris rape 619.75 -13.00 -2.05 754.00 -17.81 WTI crude oil 87.44 -0.32 -0.36 75.21 16.26 Euro/dlr 0.99 0.00 -0.21 1.1368 -13.26 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Drought-hit French grain maize crop to fall to 10 mln T - growers
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - This year's drought-affected grain maize crop in France will produce about 10 million tonnes, growers group AGPM said on Wednesday, joining other observers in predicting the worst harvest in decades. The crop forecast was based on an estimated yield of 7.9 tonnes per hectare (t/ha),...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy drops to lowest since July; wheat, corn sink
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online
Harvest finally begins in the last 3 corn growing states
Harvest is officially underway in all 18 of the top corn growing states. Monday’s Crop Progress Report published the first harvest numbers for North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All three states are significantly behind the five-year average for this point in the growing season. North Dakota. USDA says farmers...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for third weekly loss on Chinese demand, Brazilian output
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Friday with the market on track for a third weekly decline, weighed down by slowing purchases by top importer China and expectations of record production in Brazil. Wheat prices ticked higher on concerns over output in Russia and Ukraine,...
Agriculture Online
Soaring egg prices force French food industry to change recipes
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A more than doubling in egg prices in France due to soaring feed and energy costs and a lack of supplies after the worst ever bird flu crisis has prompted some food companies to lower output or change recipes, egg producers said on Wednesday. Both...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Hungary could become net maize importer after drought hits crop -govt
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary, a major grains producer, could end up being a net maize importer in the current season after this year's drought reduced yields, the Agriculture Ministry told Reuters. It said the 2022 maize crop was seen at about 3 million tonnes compared with 7 million...
