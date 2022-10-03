Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Employee Benefits Open Enrollment Begins Oct. 24
Open enrollment for Arkansas Tech University calendar year 2023 employee benefits will take place Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Nov. 4. All ATU employees will need to make benefit elections for 2023 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Similar to open enrollment one year ago, employees can complete their elections online using the PlanSource benefits portal. Employees will only need to log in and complete their 2023 open enrollment if they wish to make changes or if they need to enroll/re-enroll in a flexible spending account (FSA). Those who currently participate in an FSA must re-enroll.
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: “You Have to Believe in the Process”
Arkansas Tech University quarterback Jack Grissom could have transferred. He could have walked away from football altogether. Instead, he stayed the course at ATU. Last Saturday, his patience and perseverance were rewarded. Grissom completed 15-of-22 passes for 184 yards to help the Wonder Boys defeat Southern Nazarene University 48-35. It...
arkansastechnews.com
19 of the Last 9 Honorees for 2022 Announced
Arkansas Tech University has selected its 19 of the Last 9 award winners for 2022. The honorees will be recognized during an ATU Homecoming 2022 weekend reception on Saturday, Oct. 15. Visit www.atualumni.com/homecoming for more information about Homecoming events. The 19 of the Last 9 award is named in recognition...
How much longer will Arkansans see construction on I-30?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most central Arkansas drivers have become familiar with the construction projects on I-30, but they still need to look out for road closures and new signage. The projects have been moving along, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer they can expect the...
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
ucanews.live
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
KTLO
Burn ban issued for 3 area counties
A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
I-40 WB now open near Conway after crash involving fire trucks, semi
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Conway were at a standstill Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a pair of fire trucks and a semi.
KATV
Death of Conway woman ruled homicide after investigation, Little Rock police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have ruled an early September death as a homicide on Tuesday. According to officials, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at 612 E. Roosevelt Road on September, 4. 37-year-old Candice Godbold, of Conway, was located by police unresponsive and...
KHBS
Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
Yell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Captain John Foster
YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster. According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership. No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing. Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook […]
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
See TV’s Munster Car + Meet Eddie at Halloween Bash in Arkansas
Things are about to get a little spooky in historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas in the Bridge Street Entertainment District on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is being billed as Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Come dressed in a costume and join the...
Hot Springs police investigating homicide that left one dead, two injured
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting on the evening of Wednesday, October 5, on School Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later...
KATV
Scam Alert: Pope County Sheriff's Office Warns of Facebook scam
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pope County Scam Alert is warning others of a scam making its rounds on Facebook. The Sheriff's Office Received a report that a scam on Facebook messenger asking people to sign up for a 200,000 grant to help the elderly. The Jonesboro Police department...
Woman accused of kidnapping Arkansas teen pleads guilty
A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court this week.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
KTLO
Felony charges of terroristic threatening and aggravated assault for Searcy County man
A Searcy County man has been charged with felony counts of terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. 53-year-old Dennis Patrick Shay and the victim were at a friend’s home in Marshall for a bar-b-q when the victim shared with the friend that the victim was in an abusive relationship with Shay, who is her husband. While on their way home, the victim called her friend and she overheard Shay say at one point he was going to kill her. The friend told the victim to meet her at a Shell gas station and she would have the sheriff’s office meet them.
