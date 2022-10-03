Read full article on original website
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
Community to come together for funeral of OKC police officer killed in crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community will come together with the Oklahoma City Police Department as it lays one of its own to rest Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home during the early hours of Sept. 29 when she was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 44. She was 31.
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
News On 6
Edmond Officer On Life Support Getting Help Through Online Fundraiser
An online fundraiser has been set up to help an Edmond police officer who is on life support after a suspect crashed a vehicle into him. As of Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe page to benefit the wife of Sgt. Joe Wells had raised $5,625. Wells was injured Sept. 23 when...
Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
Norman first responders, medical staff train for active threat
Just four months after a deadly shooting inside a Tulsa medical center, Norman's first responders, nurses, and doctors spent their Wednesday getting hands-on training to prepare for an active shooter.
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in crash to be laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in a crash will be laid to rest. On Thursday, Sgt. Meagan Burke will be laid to rest. Burke was killed in a crash while heading home from work. Burke started her career as a patrol officer before...
Oklahoma City man asks for help after shot in his own yard
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man is asking for help after he was shot in his own yard. A suspect on a bicycle rode up to his property and they got into an argument, which turned into a shootout. The victim said it was completely unprovoked. The man...
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
New information sheds light on Bethany shooting
Newly filed court records are shedding more light on what led up to a shooting in Bethany on September 22.
Man arrested following standoff after allegedly threatening to rape, kill several – including teens
The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in a standoff at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
