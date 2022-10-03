Read full article on original website
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Northeast Vancouver in August. On August 8, at about 9 p.m. VPD responded to a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and...
MCSO: 2 hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have released new information on a Wednesday officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center that ended with two suspects hospitalized. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered a man just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting at Gresham hotel
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a hotel Thursday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites: Extended Stay Hotels in the 3000 block of Northeast 181st Avenue. Police said a guest had called the front desk to report hearing loud sounds coming from a second-story room. When management went to inspect, they saw bullet holes coming from the room and called police.
Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.
Suspects in Hillsboro shooting booked for attempted murder, identified as teenagers
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects involved in a shooting in Hillsboro on Tuesday have been identified by police as teenagers. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near Northeast 106th and Northeast Cornell. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his shoulder.
Missing autistic Washington County teen found safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered autistic teen was found in Forest Grove and brought home safe on Wednesday evening. The WCSO first made the announcement Wednesday when 17-year-old Fiona Jordan didn’t make it to a morning class at...
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E at SE Risley Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback,...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Reward offered for tips about deadly shooting at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting at Northgate Park. According to PPB, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to shots fired at Northgate Park....
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms. Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed.
Reward offered for help locating suspect in Powellhurst-Gilbert murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating a suspect in a Portland murder. Police say Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, 44. Follstad-Martin was found dead shortly before 8 p.m. July 15 at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard from a gunshot wound.
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms
Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed.
Forest Grove Police Log: Burglar rearranges furniture in home
The Forest Grove Police Department responds to ordinary and not-so-ordinary calls for service from Sept. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 16 Night shift officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in which an escalating argument was underway. On arrival, police found instead one intoxicated individual expressing himself at an elevated volume, but no fight or argument. He agreed to keep it down....
16-year-old teen charged in Salem shooting that injured 1
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old Salem teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one, according to police. Officers first responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Marion and 13th Street NE after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. Detectives from Salem police began...
Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon. At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
