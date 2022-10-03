Some 35 years after Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean’s first-ever graphic novel Violent Cases was published, Scary Monster, Lakesville Productions and Foton.Pictures have unveiled that development on a feature adaptation is now underway, with Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley attached to play the lead. The film is being led by the creative team behind the BAFTA-nominated The Girl With All The Gifts, including writer Mike Carey, director Colm McCarthy and producer Camille Gatin. Violent Cases was created by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, The Sandman, Coraline, Lucifer, American Gods, Doctor Who) and Dave McKean (Luna, Mirror Mask). The graphic novel’s original publisher Mike Lake reached out to Gaiman about turning it into a feature film. Lake suggested writer Carey, who had previously written Lucifer and many other books in...

