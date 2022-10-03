Read full article on original website
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant
Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban in place for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
Victim, Suspects Names Released in Monday’s Homicide in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have released the name of the victim and the suspects arrested in Monday’s homicide in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago. In the course of the investigation, Carbondale Police investigators arrested 29-year-old David...
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
Paducah woman charged with killing husband
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
Carbondale police looking for “Pumpkin Patrol” volunteers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department wants volunteers for their Pumpkin Patrol on Halloween night. On Monday, October 31, from 5-8 p.m. the police department will sponsor a Halloween safety patrol called “Pumpkin Patrol”. The department has sponsored the Pumpkin Patrol since 1992.
Paducah woman accused of stabbing husband to death
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Pipe repaired, water plant running Cape Girardeau boil water advisory
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
Bottled water distribution in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
