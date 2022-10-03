Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Rips ‘Trash’ Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have already experienced numerous highs and lows during the 2022 season. After getting lambasted in Week 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs, they essentially saved their season in Week 2, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and winning in overtime.
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Panthers Trade Sends Robbie Anderson To Green Bay
The Carolina Panthers season could quickly spiral out of control in the next few weeks. They are current 1-3, but their schedule is a daunting one as they have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
'Aggressive' Aguano slowly moving Sun Devils toward his ideal
Since being named interim head coach exactly two weeks ago, Shaun Aguano hasn't missed an opportunity to evoke the new precedent he aims to install at Arizona State. For a program that previously appeared beleaguered by the nonchalant professionalism administered under Herm Edwards, Aguano collectively referred to the Sun Devils' athletes, staff and their respective families as an extension of his own 'ohana' — the Hawaiian term for family — and such fervency translated to immediate changes on the practice field.
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury confident Andy Isabella will find his NFL place
TEMPE — Andy Isabella’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals came to a close on Tuesday with his official release from the franchise. It was an unceremonious end for the 2019 second-round pick, who looks for a new home after recording just 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns as a Cardinal.
