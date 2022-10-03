ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Panthers Trade Sends Robbie Anderson To Green Bay

The Carolina Panthers season could quickly spiral out of control in the next few weeks. They are current 1-3, but their schedule is a daunting one as they have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

'Aggressive' Aguano slowly moving Sun Devils toward his ideal

Since being named interim head coach exactly two weeks ago, Shaun Aguano hasn't missed an opportunity to evoke the new precedent he aims to install at Arizona State. For a program that previously appeared beleaguered by the nonchalant professionalism administered under Herm Edwards, Aguano collectively referred to the Sun Devils' athletes, staff and their respective families as an extension of his own 'ohana' — the Hawaiian term for family — and such fervency translated to immediate changes on the practice field.
TEMPE, AZ
