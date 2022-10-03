Read full article on original website
all4peace
2d ago
Imagine competing with the real royals when in truth they aren’t even in the game. Mental illness is real. The gruesome twosome strikes again….. pity the poor fools they think they are like cats with nine lives.
Reply
2
Judy Weis
3d ago
sooo tired of these two attention seekers, and no one is jealous
Reply
6
Related
'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family
Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside. “I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
In Style
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Didn't Think Meghan Markle Should Have Worn White on Her Wedding Day
From to bombshell interviews, it's clear that Meghan Markle has received her fair share of flack from the royal family since she first started dating Prince Harry in 2016. And now, it seems even Queen Elizabeth had opinions on what the Duchess of Sussex should’ve (or shouldn’t have) done on one of the important days of a woman’s life: her wedding day.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla's Marital Tensions 'Sky-Rocketed' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Bombshell' Interview
Has someone ordered couple's therapy for the King and Queen?. The royal heirs may need their relationship repaired after a source revealed King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had been facing a great deal of marital woes prior to taking over the British throne. Article continues below advertisement. "It's...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles III Reportedly Told Prince Harry It Wouldn't Be 'Appropriate' For Meghan Markle To Visit Ailing Queen At Balmoral
As it's been revealed that Meghan Markle purposely wasn't invited to visit Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed in her final hours, new sources claim that it was King Charles III himself that warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife on his trip to Scotland. Article continues below advertisement. "Charles told Harry...
Meghan Markle launches legal bid to stop Prince Harry being quizzed after being sued over ‘rags to riches’ Oprah story
MEGHAN Markle has launched a legal bid to stop Prince Harry being quizzed after being sued over a "rags to riches" Oprah story. It comes after reports that Samantha Markle was suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation following claims she made in her bombshell Oprah interview last year. In...
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast
Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch. Other royals,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source. Article continues below advertisement. When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke...
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
U.K.・
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 11