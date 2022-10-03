ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

all4peace
2d ago

Imagine competing with the real royals when in truth they aren’t even in the game. Mental illness is real. The gruesome twosome strikes again….. pity the poor fools they think they are like cats with nine lives.

Judy Weis
3d ago

sooo tired of these two attention seekers, and no one is jealous

OK! Magazine

'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family

Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside. “I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

