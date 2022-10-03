Pippa Garner likes to joke that her breasts are as old as I am. She underwent her first breast augmentation surgery in the late 1980s, when the people who would become her most dedicated advocates—people like myself—were in our infancy, or not even born yet. Garner, born in 1942 in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, was in her mid-40s at the time and known, in the worlds of publishing, television, and fine art, as Philip Garner, a modestly successful conceptual-cum-commercial artist, illustrator, and writer. Earlier in the 1980s, Garner had appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in a midriff-baring “half-suit,” there to promote her first book of satirical consumer inventions, Philip Garner’s Better Living Catalog. (Made out of khaki wool, the half-suit, which Garner handcrafted herself, looked like a precursor to Miu Miu’s coveted spring/summer 2022 collection.)

