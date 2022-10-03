Read full article on original website
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
A Lyrical Spring Collection From Niccolò Pasqualetti
Undoneness is a recurrent theme of the spring 2023 season. Some designers are following this thread to create an “everything is coming apart at the seams” narrative—la mode destroy. Others are harnessing the idea to explore the process of transition and becomingness. Niccolò Pasqualetti belongs to the latter camp. They describe their spring collection as “a dance about how spring comes out of winter, bringing dormant things to life.”
Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma Hosted an Elegant Afternoon with Airelles at the Château de Versailles
When September turns to October, Parisian designers pull an exclusive group of editors, buyers, and fashion lovers to the City of Light. Over the course of 10 days, the capital city is filled with energetic runway shows, immersive presentations, and, of course, all-out after-parties. In the mix of all the PFW madness, Vogue100 and LuisaViaRoma took a trip back in time to discover the Airelles Château de Versailles Le Grand Contrôle.
“This Is an Unmanageable Situation”—Ye Drops a Bomb of a YZY Collection in Paris
“It’s interesting to be considered such a controversial figure. Because all I’m doing is putting together a composition for the audience.” So had said Ye on the eve of a show which, when it came to it, proved pretty damned controversial. There were his “White Lives Matter”...
Janet Jackson Talks Thom Browne, Paris, and Her Most Iconic Y2K Look
The reliably fashion-forward Janet Jackson arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show wearing a look that deftly mixed masucline and femine prep codes. The academy-ready ensemble was a natural progression of what Jackson does best. She’s been blurring and mixing traditional gender boundaries for decades now: That boxy oversized blazer she wore in “When I Think Of You;” Her form-fitting “Rhythm Nation” military garb; A leather bandeau paired with baggy jeans at the 1993 VMAs. “Even when I was a kid, I loved wearing the suits and the ties and the bow ties,” Jackson says. “I was very much so a tomboy and I still am at this stage in my life.”
Welcome the Fall Season With the October Dress Edit
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
Everyone Was At Beyoncé’s Renaissance-Themed Party in Paris But You (And Me)
Beyoncé threw a celebrity-studded, Renaissance-themed party last night in Paris, and seemingly everyone was there but you and me: Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Michèle Lamy, Halsey. Even the enigmatic real-estate investor and “NBA superfan” James Goldstein was there. And those lucky enough to be invited really went for it. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the album, which soundtracked a significant chunk of New York Fashion Week, and its accompanying imagery.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Brighten Up Fall’s Muted Color Palette With a Vibrant Knit
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a fall color palette, the season is practically synonymous with neutrals: camel-colored outerwear, gray or navy knits, tweedy blazers, and brown and black leathers. While minimalists would argue there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wearing a head-to-toe look of browns and creams, here’s one example of how to shake up that fall uniform.
Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
Spend a Night In With November Cover Star Michaela Coel and Her ‘Day Ones’
How does Michaela Coel—creator of Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, BAFTA and Emmy winner, and author of Misfits: A Personal Manifesto—mark the momentous occasion of appearing on the cover of U.S. Vogue? You might be picturing Champagne and caviar, but Coel is more low-key than that, opting instead to gather her best friends (“my day ones,” as she describes them) for a home-cooked meal. “They asked me how I wanted to celebrate, and I thought, Why not cook food, eat it, and play games?” says Coel, showing off a combination of kontomire stew and egusi soup that she calls “Nigeria meets Ghana.”
Bella Hadid Takes the Ballet Flat Out for a Twirl
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Paris Fashion Week has come to a close, Bella Hadid has slipped into the ultimate cozy look that happens to be perfectly in line with one of the many cores of the moment: balletcore. The supermodel stepped out today in an off-duty Flashdance ensemble: a gray sweatshirt and matching flared sweatpants. On her arm, she carried her trusty Chanel messenger bag. Save for a pair of rimless sunglasses with a bedazzled peace sign at the corner, her accessories were workout ready, including a silver scrunchie and a gray headband. Hadid further delved into the athletic theme and opted for a pair of light pink ballet flats.
An Intimate Cocktail Party Welcomed Jeremiah Brent’s New Boutique to Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Platform LA has, in recent months, become a mecca of shops and restaurants worthy of a visit. The new kid on the block is Atrio, interior designer Jeremiah Brent’s dreamy first boutique where a museum-worthy display of new and vintage furniture, custom ceramics, and beautiful pantry items feels like a personal invitation to a more elevated life.
Kaia Gerber Fêtes Her New Zara Collection at Paris Fashion Week
You might not find Kaia Gerber on the runway this season, but that doesn’t mean the supermodel skipped out on Paris Fashion Week. In honor of her latest collaboration with Zara, Gerber hosted an elegant house party in the heart of Paris. Once the home of remembered Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, the evening’s east meets west setting couldn’t have been more magical and fitting for the California native.
The Boldly Queer, Proudly Off-Kilter World of Pippa Garner
Pippa Garner likes to joke that her breasts are as old as I am. She underwent her first breast augmentation surgery in the late 1980s, when the people who would become her most dedicated advocates—people like myself—were in our infancy, or not even born yet. Garner, born in 1942 in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, was in her mid-40s at the time and known, in the worlds of publishing, television, and fine art, as Philip Garner, a modestly successful conceptual-cum-commercial artist, illustrator, and writer. Earlier in the 1980s, Garner had appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in a midriff-baring “half-suit,” there to promote her first book of satirical consumer inventions, Philip Garner’s Better Living Catalog. (Made out of khaki wool, the half-suit, which Garner handcrafted herself, looked like a precursor to Miu Miu’s coveted spring/summer 2022 collection.)
Kim Kardashian Makes Her Own Mini Balenciaga Runway
For Balenciaga’s spring 2023 show, mononymous designer Demna presented his collection atop mountains of mud piled into the stadium venue. Models stomped through the dirt, undoubtedly dirtying the clothes in the process. A once-in-a-lifetime sight to see, you might be thinking. Not if you’re Kim Kardashian. Unable to make the Balenciaga show in person, Kardashian recreated the conditions herself. In a new series of photos uploaded to Instagram, Kardashian posed while lying down in the dirt, wearing a dress that resembled a series of dark belts, Alien-esque sunglasses, and a pair of black slides. She captioned the series, “When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me.”
Jennifer Connelly Debuts a Dramatic Bob for Fall
A front row seat at fashion week is an optimal position for a beauty reveal. Attendees and onlookers are primed for all things fresh—breath bated, ready to be wowed. Earlier this week, Jennifer Connelly delivered at the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show at the Cour Carrée in Paris, where the Top Gun: Maverick star unveiled a newly abbreviated bob destined to inspire a trend this fall.
Halle Bailey Is Excited For You to See The Little Mermaid
When the teaser trailer for the live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid dropped last month, it instantly broke the Internet. The short clip—which now has over 24 million views and counting—showcases Halle Bailey as Ariel singing a snippet of the classic song, “Part of Your World”. “I was not expecting that reaction! I was so surprised at how viral it all went,” Bailey tells Vogue during Paris Fashion Week.
Catch Up on the Paris and Milan Shows with Vogue’s Top Editors
Fashion Month officially ended on October 4th, and frankly we’re still processing all the amazing shows that took place across New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Need some help in getting your head around it all? Join our Global Director of Vogue Runway, Nicole Phelps; Global Head of Fashion Network, Virginia Smith; Head of Editorial Content for Vogue France, Eugénie Trochu; and Deputy Director of the Global Fashion Network, Laura Ingham as they discuss the highlights from Milan and Paris.
Move Over Milan—A Guide to Turin, Italy’s Most Elegant City
While Milan has long been a hotspot for travelers venturing to northern Italy in search of fashion, design, and culture, Turin—Italy’s fourth largest city, located just 45-minutes from Milan by train—has somehow remained blithely under wraps. It doesn’t take long after arriving in the Piedmontese capital to discover its inimitable elegance. Baroque architecture resembling that of Paris or Vienna houses the myriad of historic museums and galleries, while slashes of snow-capped Alpine mountains are visible from the grand squares and cobbled streets, all bustling with old cafes and restaurants serving traditional Piedmontese dishes. Stay long enough and you’ll find that Turin’s unique blend of art, culture, and quality food runs in the city’s blood—and serves as a promising indication that a new era as a tourist hotspot is firmly on the horizon.
