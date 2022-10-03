Read full article on original website
Related
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
A Lyrical Spring Collection From Niccolò Pasqualetti
Undoneness is a recurrent theme of the spring 2023 season. Some designers are following this thread to create an “everything is coming apart at the seams” narrative—la mode destroy. Others are harnessing the idea to explore the process of transition and becomingness. Niccolò Pasqualetti belongs to the latter camp. They describe their spring collection as “a dance about how spring comes out of winter, bringing dormant things to life.”
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
Welcome the Fall Season With the October Dress Edit
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janet Jackson Talks Thom Browne, Paris, and Her Most Iconic Y2K Look
The reliably fashion-forward Janet Jackson arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show wearing a look that deftly mixed masucline and femine prep codes. The academy-ready ensemble was a natural progression of what Jackson does best. She’s been blurring and mixing traditional gender boundaries for decades now: That boxy oversized blazer she wore in “When I Think Of You;” Her form-fitting “Rhythm Nation” military garb; A leather bandeau paired with baggy jeans at the 1993 VMAs. “Even when I was a kid, I loved wearing the suits and the ties and the bow ties,” Jackson says. “I was very much so a tomboy and I still am at this stage in my life.”
Katie Holmes Is Fall’s Ultimate Fashion It Girl—Here’s How to Shop Her Best Looks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes steps out on the streets of New York (or anywhere for that matter), like clockwork, fashion folk immediately flock to see—and shop!—her latest looks. The Katie Holmes fashion formula is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think go-to pairs of denim, plain but perfect white T-shirts, covetable cardigans, and city-stomping boots. For fall fashion specifically, Holmes defines what it means to be a modern bohemian woman, stepping out in boho-inspired frocks from her favorites, Ulla Johnson, Khaite, and Jonathan Simkhai. At this season’s New York Fashion Week, she continued to cement herself as fall’s ultimate fashion It girl, donning a matching floral set from Ulla Johnson paired with black knee-high boots from Khaite. We’d call this a total sartorial success. The boho style isn’t the only trend she’s mastered, Holmes also knows how to toughen up any look with a platform boot or an edgy black blazer. While she’s often seen sporting several of the season’s hottest new items, her style feels approachable for the everyday woman, which is why we continue to reference—and revere—her polished looks season after season.
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on October 3rd, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
The Sunny, Rule-Breaking Street Fashion of Los Angeles
The fashion of Los Angeles is bold, never-too-formal, and chock-full of individualism. Outsiders might mistakenly believe the truest iterations of the “L.A. aesthetic” boil down to athleisure and logomania garb. But a day spent exploring the city illustrates that there are bold and creative experimentations with style happening across Venice, West Hollywood, and other hot spots. And over the past few years an exciting crop of L.A.-based brands, including ERL, Elder Statesman, and No Sesso, have masterfully curated the city’s sunny aesthetic and deftly adapted it for wider tastes. L.A. is a fashion city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everyone Was At Beyoncé’s Renaissance-Themed Party in Paris But You (And Me)
Beyoncé threw a celebrity-studded, Renaissance-themed party last night in Paris, and seemingly everyone was there but you and me: Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Michèle Lamy, Halsey. Even the enigmatic real-estate investor and “NBA superfan” James Goldstein was there. And those lucky enough to be invited really went for it. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the album, which soundtracked a significant chunk of New York Fashion Week, and its accompanying imagery.
Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
Remembering Fashion Editor Long Nguyen
Long Nguyen, until his recent death at 59, was known in industry circles as a co-founder of the edgy Flaunt Magazine, for his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion seasons and history, and for wearing at least one large, sparkling diamond stud on each earlobe. He styled the likes of basketball player...
An Intimate Cocktail Party Welcomed Jeremiah Brent’s New Boutique to Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Platform LA has, in recent months, become a mecca of shops and restaurants worthy of a visit. The new kid on the block is Atrio, interior designer Jeremiah Brent’s dreamy first boutique where a museum-worthy display of new and vintage furniture, custom ceramics, and beautiful pantry items feels like a personal invitation to a more elevated life.
An Ode to Luxury Executive Totes
There is a really fantastic scene in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) in which supermodel Shalom Harlow, who plays a high-flying advertising executive, hails a cab. She is slick, sleek, and serves as a juxtaposition to the main character, magazine writer Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), who prefers flashy fab Y2K styles. In this scene, Harlow is wearing an editorial-worthy pinstriped suit and carrying a Gucci briefcase-cum-tote-bag. While the suit certainly is perfectly tailored and most likely a four-figure item, the tote itself is what clearly connotes luxury, thanks to the Gucci monogram.
Bella Hadid Takes the Ballet Flat Out for a Twirl
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Paris Fashion Week has come to a close, Bella Hadid has slipped into the ultimate cozy look that happens to be perfectly in line with one of the many cores of the moment: balletcore. The supermodel stepped out today in an off-duty Flashdance ensemble: a gray sweatshirt and matching flared sweatpants. On her arm, she carried her trusty Chanel messenger bag. Save for a pair of rimless sunglasses with a bedazzled peace sign at the corner, her accessories were workout ready, including a silver scrunchie and a gray headband. Hadid further delved into the athletic theme and opted for a pair of light pink ballet flats.
Spend a Night In With November Cover Star Michaela Coel and Her ‘Day Ones’
How does Michaela Coel—creator of Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, BAFTA and Emmy winner, and author of Misfits: A Personal Manifesto—mark the momentous occasion of appearing on the cover of U.S. Vogue? You might be picturing Champagne and caviar, but Coel is more low-key than that, opting instead to gather her best friends (“my day ones,” as she describes them) for a home-cooked meal. “They asked me how I wanted to celebrate, and I thought, Why not cook food, eat it, and play games?” says Coel, showing off a combination of kontomire stew and egusi soup that she calls “Nigeria meets Ghana.”
Kaia Gerber Fêtes Her New Zara Collection at Paris Fashion Week
You might not find Kaia Gerber on the runway this season, but that doesn’t mean the supermodel skipped out on Paris Fashion Week. In honor of her latest collaboration with Zara, Gerber hosted an elegant house party in the heart of Paris. Once the home of remembered Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, the evening’s east meets west setting couldn’t have been more magical and fitting for the California native.
Kristen Stewart’s New Hair Is the Grunge Version of Princess Diana’s Famous Cut
No one does grunge hair better than Kristen Stewart. The actor has done buzz cuts, textured bobs, peroxide bleach, rockabilly, and the rest, and she somehow always hits the right note. At Chanel’s spring 2023 show in Paris, she did it yet again. As she took her place on the front row, Stewart showed off a new and suitably punk mullet cut—think a grunge Princess Diana, as one particularly enamored Vogue staffer put it.
Carrie Bradshaw Will Sport Her Boldest Accessories Yet in And Just Like That Season 2
Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to bold fashion statements. This is the fictional figure who wore men’s shirts as dresses and giant bird feathers on her head! In the reboot series, And Just Like That, Carrie’s closet has only gotten even more experimental—right down to the vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suits and her babushka-style headscarves. Now that the HBO show is currently filming its second season, Parker just shared a sneak peek at what we can expect from Carrie’s style once again—and it appears she’ll be rocking some of her boldest accessories yet.
Gleneagles Townhouse Is a Grand Yet Intimate New Stay in Edinburgh
Despite its prime location perched upon Edinburgh’s bustling St. Andrew’s Square, Gleneagles Townhouse feels like a secret. Its entrance is designated only with a small plaque, discretely placed upon the building’s Georgian facade, with its door set back beyond a pair of pillars. But inside, a grand—yet...
What’s Inside the Vogue Beauty Director’s Fall Beauty Bag
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There is no better time for a lifestyle overhaul than fall. While many of us are focused on the season’s wardrobe staples, cosmetics enthusiasts know a fall beauty routine refresh is equally as important. So away with the happy-go-lucky ease that defines summertime—enter the intentional, productive energy of the autumnal season.
Vogue Magazine
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0