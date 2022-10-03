Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
What's the Average Price of an Electric Car in 2022?
Electric cars have become incredibly popular over the last decade. The popularity of Tesla was instrumental in bringing electric cars into the spotlight, and the company still commands the lion's share of the market. Other brands like Rivian have followed suit, with their stock prices soaring after the release of...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
Carscoops
Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant
Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
How California is preparing its grid to handle the transition to electric vehicles
When California sent out cellphone alerts in late August asking residents during a heat wave to reduce their energy usage during peak demand time and refrain from charging their electric vehicles, skeptics were quick to sow doubt about the electricity grid's ability to feed an all-EV future fleet. "This from...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Autoblog
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
A smaller share of electric-vehicle owners in the US are going back to gas-powered cars when buying another car, according to data from S&P Global Mobility analyzed by Axios. Between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, the percentage of households who owned and EV and bought another EV increased from 48% to 65.3%, US vehicle registration data shows. Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility told Axios the increase has been consistent throughout 2022, and that it's "a very positive sign about the future of EVs."
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
TechCrunch
Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing
The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
teslarati.com
BMW posts record BEV sales for Q3 2022 as demand for all-electric vehicles rise
BMW is starting to see the merit of selling battery electric vehicles (BEV). The legacy automaker set new quarterly benchmarks for battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars in the United States during Q3 2022. BMW’s U.S. brand sales increased by 3.2% in the third quarter, partly due to...
teslarati.com
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sells 3,750 shares of company stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of company stock, according to a filing with the SEC. The Form 4 from the agency shows Kirkhorn offloaded 3,750 shares at a price of $250.50, amounting to $939,375. Kirkhorn still owns 189,027 shares, valued at over $47 million.
teslarati.com
Tesla (TSLA) gets optimistic outlook from UBS despite Q3’s delivery miss
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its third quarter vehicle delivery and production report during the weekend. As per the report, the company delivered 343,830 vehicles in Q3 2022, about 5% lower than the consensus estimate of about 364,000 vehicles. But while the EV maker’s third-quarter vehicle delivery results missed estimates, Tesla’s production...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen’s Scout EV truck will not use its MEB platform: ‘This is an AMERICAN truck’
Volkswagen seems determined to make its Scout EV pickup truck as American as ever. A Scout enthusiast recently met up with the Scout Motors team and shared a few interesting tidbits about the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. Jeff Bade—the Director of Information Technology at Budde Marketing Systems, Inc. in Illinois—recently...
MotorTrend Magazine
The New Volvo EX90 EV SUV's Bidirectional EV Charger Explained
All the cool greenies have one, and so must the 2024 Volvo EX90. The bidirectional EV charger is this season's must-have green gizmo. Big-battery EVs draw heavy fire for the ethical and environmental impacts of mining their materials and the amount of CO2 expended in battery production, not to mention worries about overloading an aging, overtaxed power grid that may still rely a bit too heavily on coal. One sure-fire way to reframe the narrative is to allow your big-battery EV to share its energy back to the grid, allowing it to suck up green power while the sun shines or the wind blows, then give it back when demand peaks. Then it can be a savior of both the beleaguered power grid and your family when the power goes out. Remember the glowing headlines all those Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrids made during that winter blackout in Texas last year?
torquenews.com
Tesla To Increase Production Capacity, Expanding Nevada Gigafactory
With more than a million cars sold per year and with estimates of doubling that number very quickly, Tesla needs more batteries right away. This, among other reasons, is why it is going to expand its Nevada Gigafactory, aiming directly at a steady increase in production. All the figures indicate...
Column-Europe eats into China's lead as top EV growth market - Maguire
LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 5 (Reuters) - In terms of pure purchasing heft, China's dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) market is unmatched: The country bought one out of every two EVs sold in 2021, and will remain by far the top single country for EV sales for decades more.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y top selling vehicle in New Zealand in September
The Tesla Model Y was the top-selling vehicle overall for the month of September in New Zealand, reported Driven. The Model Y had 1,502 registrations beating out the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux. Following the Model Y, the second best-selling EV for September was the BYD Atto 3 with 221 registrations and the MG ZS EV with 178 registrations.
