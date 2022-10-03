ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What's the Average Price of an Electric Car in 2022?

Electric cars have become incredibly popular over the last decade. The popularity of Tesla was instrumental in bringing electric cars into the spotlight, and the company still commands the lion's share of the market. Other brands like Rivian have followed suit, with their stock prices soaring after the release of...
GAS PRICE
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Carscoops

Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant

Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
Georgia State
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
TheStreet

A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs

Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking

A smaller share of electric-vehicle owners in the US are going back to gas-powered cars when buying another car, according to data from S&P Global Mobility analyzed by Axios. Between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, the percentage of households who owned and EV and bought another EV increased from 48% to 65.3%, US vehicle registration data shows. Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility told Axios the increase has been consistent throughout 2022, and that it's "a very positive sign about the future of EVs."
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Linus Business#Q1 And Q2 Rivian#Q3#The Associated Press
TechCrunch

Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing

The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
teslarati.com

BMW posts record BEV sales for Q3 2022 as demand for all-electric vehicles rise

BMW is starting to see the merit of selling battery electric vehicles (BEV). The legacy automaker set new quarterly benchmarks for battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars in the United States during Q3 2022. BMW’s U.S. brand sales increased by 3.2% in the third quarter, partly due to...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sells 3,750 shares of company stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of company stock, according to a filing with the SEC. The Form 4 from the agency shows Kirkhorn offloaded 3,750 shares at a price of $250.50, amounting to $939,375. Kirkhorn still owns 189,027 shares, valued at over $47 million.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla (TSLA) gets optimistic outlook from UBS despite Q3’s delivery miss

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its third quarter vehicle delivery and production report during the weekend. As per the report, the company delivered 343,830 vehicles in Q3 2022, about 5% lower than the consensus estimate of about 364,000 vehicles. But while the EV maker’s third-quarter vehicle delivery results missed estimates, Tesla’s production...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

The New Volvo EX90 EV SUV's Bidirectional EV Charger Explained

All the cool greenies have one, and so must the 2024 Volvo EX90. The bidirectional EV charger is this season's must-have green gizmo. Big-battery EVs draw heavy fire for the ethical and environmental impacts of mining their materials and the amount of CO2 expended in battery production, not to mention worries about overloading an aging, overtaxed power grid that may still rely a bit too heavily on coal. One sure-fire way to reframe the narrative is to allow your big-battery EV to share its energy back to the grid, allowing it to suck up green power while the sun shines or the wind blows, then give it back when demand peaks. Then it can be a savior of both the beleaguered power grid and your family when the power goes out. Remember the glowing headlines all those Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrids made during that winter blackout in Texas last year?
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Increase Production Capacity, Expanding Nevada Gigafactory

With more than a million cars sold per year and with estimates of doubling that number very quickly, Tesla needs more batteries right away. This, among other reasons, is why it is going to expand its Nevada Gigafactory, aiming directly at a steady increase in production. All the figures indicate...
NEVADA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y top selling vehicle in New Zealand in September

The Tesla Model Y was the top-selling vehicle overall for the month of September in New Zealand, reported Driven. The Model Y had 1,502 registrations beating out the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux. Following the Model Y, the second best-selling EV for September was the BYD Atto 3 with 221 registrations and the MG ZS EV with 178 registrations.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy