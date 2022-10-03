All the cool greenies have one, and so must the 2024 Volvo EX90. The bidirectional EV charger is this season's must-have green gizmo. Big-battery EVs draw heavy fire for the ethical and environmental impacts of mining their materials and the amount of CO2 expended in battery production, not to mention worries about overloading an aging, overtaxed power grid that may still rely a bit too heavily on coal. One sure-fire way to reframe the narrative is to allow your big-battery EV to share its energy back to the grid, allowing it to suck up green power while the sun shines or the wind blows, then give it back when demand peaks. Then it can be a savior of both the beleaguered power grid and your family when the power goes out. Remember the glowing headlines all those Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrids made during that winter blackout in Texas last year?

