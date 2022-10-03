Police said a Rockville man died Tuesday after he lost control while driving and struck a house. Tyler James Lightcap, 23, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 6:33 a.m. that day, Rockville City Police Department officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to a suspicious situation reported in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street. They found a 2014 Ford Mustang GT Convertible on a lawn in the 100 block of Upton Street that was involved in a collision.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO