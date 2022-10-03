Read full article on original website
County Police Join Faith & Blue Weekend
County police will join in National Faith & Blue Weekend events beginning on Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 10. “Faith & Blue is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations with the goal of building stronger relationships within out community,” a County police press release reads.
Gaithersburg’s Winter Lights Festival Returns Nov. 25
The city of Gaithersburg’s popular Winter Lights Festival returns for the 27th season on Nov. 25. The annual display is open nightly through Dec. 31 and for the second year, all tickets must be purchased in advance online. Ticket sales for the 2022 Winter Lights Festival at Seneca Creek State Park open Oct 12 at 10 a.m. Admission is $15 per car Monday through Thursday and $25 per car Friday through Sunday.
WUMCO Help Aims to Improve Health of Western Upper County Residents
Western Upper Montgomery County residents live on the outskirts with limited public transportation and few medical facilities. While Montgomery County has one primary care physician for every 734 residents, the area including the agriculture reserve only has one primary care physician for every 7,000 residents. WUMCO Help in Poolesville aims...
‘The Great Pumpkin Race’ Returns to Montgomery Village on Saturday
Montgomery Village will host its annual fall festival on Saturday – featuring a lineup of food, live music and the community’s signature Pumpkin Race, where dozens of handcrafted, decorated pumpkin ‘race cars’ will vie for a championship trophy. The event will take place at North Creek...
Baila4Life Celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month Continue Oct. 8
Baila4Life or ‘Dance for Life’ will continue this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8. Last Saturday’s celebration focused on Merengue was canceled after weather concerns. The collaborative event between Wheaton Urban District and Baila4Life will be held at Wheaton’s Marian Fryer Town Plaza in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This week’s focus is Bachata. The celebrations will close with Salsa and an awards ceremony on Oct. 15.
Kusshi Sushi Opens in Downtown Silver Spring
Kusshi Sushi opened earlier this week in downtown Silver Spring and is offering soft opening specials to some diners to celebrate. Diners can message the restaurant on Instagram or join its interest list for a discount and to get involved with the soft opening festivities. The soft opening specials began on Monday and will continue through next week, owner Wesley Yao told MyMCM.
Takoma Park Police Department to Collect Care Packages for Victims of Domestic Violence
The Takoma Park Police Department (TPPD) has partnered with Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to acknowledge and aid those in need. A “care package” drive has been set up by the TPPD to support victims and families of domestic violence. Examples of...
Truck Driver Makes a Pit Stop, Goes Home with $27,163
A Montgomery County truck driver made a pit stop last Saturday as he was finishing work. He returned home with a big win. The 33-year-old Silver Spring resident made a stop at the Travel Centers of America in Jessup and went inside for groceries, according to Maryland Lottery officials. Once inside, he decided to try his luck with a computer-animated horse racing game and played the 5, 8, 3, and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races.
Glenmont Apartment Fire Displaces Two Dozen Residents
Two dozen residents were displaced Wednesday night following a fire at an apartment building in Glenmont. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) firefighters responded to 2370 Glenmont Circle at about 11 p.m. to a rapidly advancing fire, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There were no serious injuries reported, he shared on Twitter. Some residents were alerted by smoke alarms and some were safely assisted out.
Driver Dies After Striking House in Rockville
Police said a Rockville man died Tuesday after he lost control while driving and struck a house. Tyler James Lightcap, 23, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 6:33 a.m. that day, Rockville City Police Department officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to a suspicious situation reported in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street. They found a 2014 Ford Mustang GT Convertible on a lawn in the 100 block of Upton Street that was involved in a collision.
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 7, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Oct. 7. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Remembering Beltway Sniper: MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002.
Man Arrested on Rogue and Vagabond Charge
Police arrest and charge a man with rogue and vagabond in Silver Spring on the 8100 block of George Ave. on Sept. 30. A detective on scene for a separate investigation witnessed Eric Delonty Feggins, 33, entering an unlocked vehicle, going through the items, and leaving. The detective notified patrol officers who arrived and arrested Feggins after a short chase on foot.
Poll Workers Needed for Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election
The Montgomery County Board of Elections needs registered voters to serve as election workers during early voting (Oct. 27 through Nov. 3) and at polling places for the Nov. 8 gubernatorial general election. Bilingual Volunteers. Voters who speak Amharic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Korean, Vietnamese, and other languages are needed. Voters...
Man Indicted for 1971 Murder of County Deputy Sheriff
On Thursday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted a 71-year-old man for the 1971 murder of Capt. James Tappen Hall. Larry David Smith of New York was indicted on first-degree murder. The grand jury said in the indictment that Smith “did kill and murder James Hall in the perpetuation of...
Days After Snipers Were Apprehended, Police Chief Moose Gave First Interview to MCM
For Montgomery County residents, former Police Chief Charles Moose was their link to the Beltway Sniper shootings 20 years ago. Scared to go shopping, buy gas or send their children to school, residents eagerly anticipated his next news conference to see if life would ever return to normal. Those news...
Jawando Joins Lester Holt to Discuss His Book
Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando was featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt to discuss Jawando’s book, “My Seven Black Fathers.”. The conversation aired Wednesday.
Walter Johnson Beats B-CC in Final Seconds
Quarterback Charlie Blessing connected with wide receiver Reid Wisniewski on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds to give Walter Johnson a 20-14 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Blessing put together a strong performance despite committing two turnovers. He threw for two touchdowns, both to Wisniewski, and scored on a five-yard...
