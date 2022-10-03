ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5 keys for Arkansas to defeat Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the underdog on Saturday and there’s a chance quarterback KJ Jefferson doesn’t play. Sam Pittman has beaten Mike Leach and the Bulldogs in both meetings thus far. To make it three in a row will take a great effort by the Hogs. Of course that was same feeling in 2020 after Mississippi State had just opened the season by beating defending national champion LSU. Arkansas went to Starkville having only won one SEC game in three years and downed the Bulldogs 21-14.
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
KJ Jefferson’s status uncertain heading into Wednesday’s practice

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman still is uncertain on the status of redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson heading into Wednesday’s practice. Arkansas will hit the practice fields a little later this afternoon to hold closed drills preparing for Mississippi State. Jefferson suffered a head injury late in the Alabama game and his status has been much talked about this week.
Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
