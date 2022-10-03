ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

How much will East Baton Rouge's stormwater fee cost you? Try our easy-to-use calculator

East Baton Rouge's Metro Council this month will consider a stormwater utility fee that will be billed to property owners across the parish if it's approved. More details on the fee will be made public this week; the council's Oct. 12 agenda is expected on Friday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration plans to propose that the fee be set at a monthly rate of $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Federal Funding#East Baton Rouge#Lsu#I 55
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bicmagazine.com

Teadit North America opens service center in Geismar, LA

Teadit North America, a global manufacturer of fluid sealing products in oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation markets, has seen significant demand for their products and services in the Southeast Louisiana region. This has created a need for a Teadit Service Center to be built...
GEISMAR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4

FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dismissed in 2013, Guillory was rehired by UL after his election

In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back. Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy