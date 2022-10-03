Read full article on original website
Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
How much will East Baton Rouge's stormwater fee cost you? Try our easy-to-use calculator
East Baton Rouge's Metro Council this month will consider a stormwater utility fee that will be billed to property owners across the parish if it's approved. More details on the fee will be made public this week; the council's Oct. 12 agenda is expected on Friday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration plans to propose that the fee be set at a monthly rate of $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
David Armand will be honored with 23rd Louisiana Writer Award at annual book fest Oct. 29
Louisiana native David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award, the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library announced last week. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life exemplified by the writer’s body of work.
Pharmaceutical company spends $1 million to convert North Baton Rouge site to ear tag manufacturing plant
A major international pharmaceutical company has spent more than $1 million to convert a North Baton Rouge veterinary medicine manufacturing facility into a plant that makes ear tags for cattle. Merck Animal Health said 33 people work in the plant at 2667 W. Dual St., roughly the same number of...
Teadit North America opens service center in Geismar, LA
Teadit North America, a global manufacturer of fluid sealing products in oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation markets, has seen significant demand for their products and services in the Southeast Louisiana region. This has created a need for a Teadit Service Center to be built...
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
Dismissed in 2013, Guillory was rehired by UL after his election
In May 2013, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette informed Josh Guillory he wouldn’t be coming back to teach. After he became mayor-president, and while he actively sought ways to supplement his income, he got his job back. Guillory’s UL position presents several potential conflicts. UL and LCG have...
Will East Feliciana Police Jury agree to regulate junkyards? Jurors skip discussion at Oct. 3 meeting.
A proposal to allow three types of vehicle towing and storage yards in East Feliciana Parish is slowly making its way through the Police Jury’s rule-making structure, but one specific venture is already drawing opposition. The parish’s zoning ordinance currently has no provisions for such businesses, but a landowner...
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
