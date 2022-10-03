Read full article on original website
Keys to a Hoosier Victory on Homecoming
Indiana football will try their hand against the no. 4 Michigan Wolverines at noon on Saturday. After dropping their last two games, the Hoosiers are frankly in a more expected position. Losing their last two to no. 24 Cincinnati and Nebraska, Indiana’s found themselves in an interesting spot. With some clear objectives that Indiana needs to take care of, they find themselves staring down the barrel of a team which will show no mercy. Today, we’ll take a look at a few keys to perhaps winning this game.
Inside the Numbers: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) Each game week, we will take a further look into the stats to preview Indiana’s upcoming matchup. It is homecoming week for the Hoosiers, and they will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Bloomington. Indiana won the matchup last time in Bloomington 38-21 before falling to the Wolverines last year 29-7. Indiana has faced solid teams this season, but this will be the toughest test to date by far. The Wolverines enter the game ranked in the top five and off of a 2021 College Football Playoff berth.
VIDEO: Tom Allen's Thursday Update (Michigan)
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen gives his weekly Thursday update. He talks about the upcoming game against Michigan.
