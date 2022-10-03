Indiana football will try their hand against the no. 4 Michigan Wolverines at noon on Saturday. After dropping their last two games, the Hoosiers are frankly in a more expected position. Losing their last two to no. 24 Cincinnati and Nebraska, Indiana’s found themselves in an interesting spot. With some clear objectives that Indiana needs to take care of, they find themselves staring down the barrel of a team which will show no mercy. Today, we’ll take a look at a few keys to perhaps winning this game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO