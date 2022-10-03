Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election
CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters
LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election
With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom to face opponent in gubernatorial debate at the end of the month
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will square off in a debate against his challenger for governor, state Sen. Brian Dahle – a contender for the state's top seat that polling numbers indicate remains unknown to most voters. The debate, hosted by KQED on Sunday, October 23,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State treasurer candidates offer opposing views about office
JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fugitive pleads guilty to cocaine distribution charges
ALBANY — A man who has been on the run from authorities since 2013 for his role in distributing kilograms of cocaine in southwest Georgia has pleaded guilty in federal court for his crimes. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine before U.S. District...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Originally published Oct. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far. The rebate checks...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Renowned broadcaster to speak at Georgia Writers Museum
EATONTON — On July 11, 1964, Lt. Col. Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the DC public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration
(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1
Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November election
The November 8 mid-term election is approaching. People who want to cast a ballot and participate have until October 11 to register, less than a week away, according to Moore County Clerk Brenda McKanna. With control of Congress up for grabs and the race for Texas Governor closer than expected,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
