Washington State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election

CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast

A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters

LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election

With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State treasurer candidates offer opposing views about office

JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget

(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fugitive pleads guilty to cocaine distribution charges

ALBANY — A man who has been on the run from authorities since 2013 for his role in distributing kilograms of cocaine in southwest Georgia has pleaded guilty in federal court for his crimes. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine before U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Renowned broadcaster to speak at Georgia Writers Museum

EATONTON — On July 11, 1964, Lt. Col. Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the DC public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines.
EATONTON, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration

(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
SALTVILLE, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1

Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November election

The November 8 mid-term election is approaching. People who want to cast a ballot and participate have until October 11 to register, less than a week away, according to Moore County Clerk Brenda McKanna. With control of Congress up for grabs and the race for Texas Governor closer than expected,...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process

OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
NEBRASKA STATE

