As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

Voters to decide slew of races in November
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone
Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
Spokane County commissioner calls out state Commerce director for progressive spending spree
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”. Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has...
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Family Council campaigns against marijuana legalization in Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Family Council Action Committee is organizing a statewide tour opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. The committee is urging Arkansans to vote against Issue 4 in November which would legalize marijuana use for individuals 21 years of age and older. The Family...
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
COVID worsened food insecurity across the US. Here's how Illinois residents can get help
BELLEVILLE - With 1 in 12 Illinoisans, and 1 in 9 of the state's children, considered food insecure, the worsening of conditions brought by the coronavirus pandemic bodes poorly for some of those most at risk of missing a meal. "The pandemic has significantly changed our food landscape, with high...
Travel analyst warns gas prices could continue to increase in Illinois
(The Center Square) – A travel analyst says two significant fuel industry actions could raise Illinois gas prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced this week that they would slow down on oil production in the coming months, resulting in less oil for the United States.
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain and floods
In the early morning hours of July 26, many St. Louis-area residents awoke to floodwater filling their homes, or to the din of blaring car alarms from vehicles getting overtaken by murky brown water. Too much rain was falling far too fast. The weather system dumped more than 9 inches...
Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
Chicago fed president sees higher interest rates bringing higher unemployment
(The Center Square) – The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve said interest rate hikes in the future could increase unemployment. During an Illinois Chamber of Commerce event in Chicago on Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the economy is stressed with “very high” inflation and an acute labor shortage. He said workers have different attitudes these days, especially after the pandemic.
Fall is for the birds
Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
Your questions about the When it Rains stories, answered
The Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk asked for audience questions and perspectives while reporting its new series, “When it Rains,” which shows how increased and intensifying rainfall is impacting communities and agriculture throughout the Mississippi River basin. Here are answers to some of those questions. What...
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
