ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

By RANDALL CHASE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ad98Y_0iKcF6yr00

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate Reynolds American for losses due, granting summary judgment in favor of Reynolds.

Reynolds sold the Kool, Winston, Salem and Maverick brands to ITG in 2014 to gain federal regulators' approval of its acquisition of Lorillard Inc.

Before the sale closed, Reynolds American affiliate R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was making payments under a preexisting settlement agreement with Florida for reimbursement of smoking-related health care costs. After closing, Reynolds stopped making payments for the four brands it no longer owned.

The asset purchase agreement required ITG to use reasonable best efforts to join the Florida settlement and make annual payments to Florida for sales of the brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG has yet to join the settlement agreement with Florida or make any payments.

Florida sued Reynolds and ITG and obtained a judgment requiring Reynolds to continue making payments based on ITG’s brands, unless and until ITG joined the Florida settlement agreement.

“That judgment on Reynolds amounts to over $170 million to date and tens of millions of dollars more each year into perpetuity,” Will noted. The “unambiguous terms” of the asset purchase agreement support Reynold’s arguments that ITG agreed to assume the liability imposed by the Florida judgment and must indemnify Reynolds, she concluded.

The ruling comes in a long-running legal battle between Reynolds and ITG, both based in North Carolina. In 2017, a different Court of Chancery judge concluded that ITG’s obligation to use its best efforts to try to reach a tobacco settlement agreement with Florida did not end when the sale closed.

Last year, Reynolds asked ITG to compensate Reynolds Tobacco for what it had paid and will pay due to the Florida judgment, but ITG refused. In subsequent litigation, ITG argued unsuccessfully that it had fulfilled its reasonable best efforts obligation and was not required to indemnify Reynolds for the payment liability to Florida.

Last year, in the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the state of Minnesota, ITG agreed that it had assumed obligations under that state’s tobacco settlement agreement to make payments for sales of the four brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG agreed to make payments to Minnesota for 2021 and all future years, while payment liabilities for the period from 2015 to 2020 were split between ITG and Reynolds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Delaware State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Delaware judge delays trial between Twitter, Elon Musk

A Delaware judge on Thursday delayed an upcoming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the billionaire more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, extended Musk’s deadline to close the deal to Oct. 28. If he does not, the original trial that was set for Oct. 17 will proceed in November, according to The Associated Press.
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R.j. Reynolds
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Warnock calls allegations made against Walker 'disturbing'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sen. Raphael Warnock offered his first remarks Thursday on the campaign troubles dogging Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent for the U.S. Senate, including damaging allegations that the staunchly anti-abortion advocate . “What we are hearing about my opponent is disturbing,” Warnock told Yahoo News following a...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cigarette#Maverick#Lorillard Inc#R J Reynolds Tobacco Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California police link 2 additional shootings to alleged Stockton serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in California have linked two additional shootings to a suspected serial killer in Northern California who has killed five men since July. Stockton police officials said late Monday night that two April 2021 shootings, including a fatal one in Oakland, have been linked to the case. The additions bring the total number of homicides to six.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Winter Weather in Green Country Tip Sheet

When winter weather moves into Green Country, whether drastically cold temperatures or the chance of snow, make sure you are prepared for everything. This tip sheet includes information about the different types of alerts that come out, what you need to get your house ready, and some dangers that are seen during winter months.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy