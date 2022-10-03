ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

By Evan Clark and Miles Socha
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stqRN_0iKcF2Rx00

The House of Ye has come — or at least broken out on its own.

Kanye West , who officially changed his name to Ye, used the platform of his ninth Yeezy show — a surprise outing in Paris — to reset his own fashion line and try to shake up the fashion industry, again.

While the designer, musician and provocateur presented a collection of looks under the YZY name that were devoid of hardware and could be simply pulled on and off, he’s aiming at more than just doing away with the zipper.

In a speech before the show — and in comments backstage afterward — Ye got personal, courted controversy with a “White Lives Matter” T shirt, railed against former partner Gap and called out not just competitors, but LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault.

Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, which featured an image of Pope John Paul II on the front, drew a quick backlash online and at the show, with some who attended walking out over the message they couldn’t support. Asked to elaborate on the message after the show, Ye just noted, “It says it all.”

The Anti-Defamation League describes “White Lives Matter” as “a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

On social, reactions ranged from disappointment to outrage and even more active statements.

Jason Lee, who worked in communications for Yeezy, decided to end that part of their relationship after the show, responding on Instagram: “I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing.

“I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody Black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when Black people do this it just screams the need for white validation,” Lee continued. On Tuesday, Lee, as well as others who attended the show, resurfaced Black Lives Matter posts and messaging.

Ye has been similarly controversial in the past, for his support of President Donald Trump and for describing slavery as a “choice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd346_0iKcF2Rx00
Kanye West at the Yeezy show.

In short, Ye is remarkably consistent — living out loud online and IRL and taking no prisoners.

Ye started with a kind of walk-through of his Yeezy brand so far, tying the fashion line in with milestones from his own life, recalling his Season Four show on Roosevelt Island in New York, which started late with high temperatures prompting models to pass out.

“If anyone remembers that show, people were falling over ,” Ye said. “And that’s what the press wrote about. A week after that show happened, my wife at the time [ Kim Kardashian ] got robbed right here in Paris . Then I told my manager at the time, Scooter Braun, that I just wanted to go to Japan, I just wanted to take a break. And he said, ‘No, we need to make more money, so we need to do a second leg of the tour.’ And that tour lasted for four days and I went to the hospital.”

For Ye, it’s an episode that clearly lingers.

“Every time I do something great, someone brings up that moment, for the rest of my life,” said Ye, having brought it up himself this time, perhaps reappropriating the telling of the experience. “It’s the ultimate stigma. People feel like they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy, like it doesn’t hurt my feelings or, like, you don’t have to be crazy in order to change the world.”

Regardless, that seems to be the plan — to change the world and to take on all comers.

“We’re starting our own house tonight,” Ye said. “Sometimes the cut could be slightly off, the stitch could be slightly off, but we did change the look of fashion over the past 10 years. We are the streets.”

And, it seems, that goes whether the show starts late or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pwlH_0iKcF2Rx00
Kanye West by Stephane Feugere

“We will not be treated differently than you treat any other fashion show that starts a little bit later just to present the best idea to you,” Ye told reporters as preamble. “These pictures will last forever. This is something that you would not be able to Ungoogle.

“I am Ye,” he said. “And everybody here knows that I am the leader.”

Apparently, this was something that the C-suite at Gap — which recently agreed to end its partnership with Yeezy — didn’t understand or agree with.

“We went to Gap, the colorways wouldn’t come back, a pant would be missing, a store in Atlanta wouldn’t open,” Ye griped. “It felt like we were just there to be slowed down. But there’s no slowing us down now….The people in the boardroom felt like they knew what the people in the streets wanted.”

But Ye is not going to be managed.

“This is an unmanageable situation,” he said. “You can’t turn the music lower. This is a god thing. A dream that can’t happen without the help of God.”

And then he set his sights a good deal higher than Gap, switching from the struggling American specialty retailer to the pinnacle of the luxury world in Paris.

“Bernard Arnault is my new Drake,” Ye said, aiming at who he views as his next competitor.

The elder Arnault was at one time a potential partner.

“After my first collection, Yeezy One, got more views than Chanel, I had a meeting with Bernard Arnault and he offered me a deal for the Kanye West line and three months after that, he pulled on the deal. So my second collection didn’t have a producer.”

(Present at the show was Arnault’s son Alexandre Arnault, now executive vice president of product and communications at the LVMH-owned Tiffany & Co., and a longtime fan of the rapper.)

In 2015, then 22 and a student, the young Arnault convinced West to perform an impromptu concert in the auditorium of his Fondation Louis Vuitton art museum.

“He’s great,” Bernard Arnault told WWD after that show, giving a thumbs-up sign.

Backstage, Ye continued the Arnault thread. “He’s definitely the number-one competition,” he said.

Asked if he would still like a deal with Arnault, Ye made clear he’s out on his own.

“No, absolutely,” Ye said. “Why would I do a deal? I run the culture.”

But running the culture seems to still require paying the bills and working with some limitations.

If at least rhetorically one “can’t turn the music lower” on Yeezy, it is possible to turn the volume down in real life, as Ye noted of working with the venue. The show space — a vacant building a stone’s throw from the Arc de Triomphe — had previously been used by Raf Simons, but needed to be negotiated for without the help of a corporate giant.

Yeezy, for all its profile, is still something of a scrappy player carving a space in the world.

“Even the sound and the music right now is not as loud as I would usually play my music,” Ye acknowledged backstage. “Nothing was handed to us, nothing was given to us, we had to fight tooth and nail. And that’s what happens when you go independent, you can’t lean on those big companies to give your vision. If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.”

Ye sounded at turns angry, triumphant, proud and jovial.

How did he feel?

“I feel the same,” he said. “At war.”

WWD

Fendi Acquires Majority Stake in Knitwear Specialist Maglificio Matisse

MILAN — Fendi has acquired a majority stake in knitwear specialist Maglificio Matisse. This is the first M&A deal for the Rome-based luxury company and yet another sign of the changes taking place throughout the manufacturing landscape in Italy, where established brands are increasingly investing in supporting small and medium-sized companies to protect their craftsmanship and know-how — and often providing a future for the second- or third-generation owners and for their own pipeline. Maglificio Matisse has a strong industrial footprint, integrating traditional handmade knitwear with innovative technology and has been working with Fendi for more than 15 years as a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Ye Lashes Out at LVMH Chief Bernard Arnault

Ye is keeping the controversy coming — and again going after LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief executive officer Bernard Arnault.  The designer and rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, riled up fashion — and the internet at large — with his Yzy fashion show in Paris on Monday. More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The online spotlight shone brightest on his T-shirt, which read “White Lives Matter” — which the Anti-Defamation League deems “a white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Louis Vuitton Closes Fashion Week With a Royal Front Row

Louis Vuitton brought out the big guns — and the big accessories — to close Paris Fashion Week with a bang. The brand had what was arguably the most star-studded guest list of the week, with Princess Charlene of Monaco seated next to the queen of pop Janet Jackson and flanked by Hollywood royalty with Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, Cynthia Erivo and Jaden Smith — and that’s just to name a few.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Kanye
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Olivier Rousteing
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky

The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
CALABASAS, CA
AOL Corp

Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Yeezy fashion show

Kanye West certainly knows how to cause a stir. On Monday, the 45-year-old rapper presented his YZY SZN 9 collection in Paris wearing a black shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter." The front of the shirt featured the Pope's face. Several models in the presentation wore various versions of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Kanye West Claims Virgil Abloh Was Killed By LVMH CEO

Kanye West has continued his habit of ranting on social media with a new upload alleging Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is responsible for the death of his best friend, Virgil Abloh. Abloh tragically passed away in November 2021 after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Flexes Diamond Flip-Flops During London Fashion Week

Ye knows how to stunt on the best of ‘em. Kanye West’s fashion sense has always been unique. One would just have to look at all of his clothing collections to understand this. Ye likes to do things differently and for the most part, he is the one setting the trends. For instance, Kanye was largely responsible for making baggy, minimalist, neutral-colored clothes extremely popular. Ye was made fun of for these types of garments, but in the long run, he won.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Paris Fashion Week: The Contemporary Market

From full-fledged fashion shows to cozy breakfasts, brands pulled influences from disparate eras as they presented their collections during Paris Fashion Week. Aigle For its debut on the official calendar, Aigle hosted a splashy show at the top of the Centre Pompidou on the final day of fashion week. It was a grandiose setting for the French outerwear brand as models paraded around the rooftop fountain to show off the oversize raincoats, puddle boots and padded jackets that are brand staples.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 It was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Attending the Louis Vuitton Show With the Haim Sisters

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — have become Louis Vuitton girls over the past year or so, as the family’s turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” meant awards season and red carpets like never before. The trio wore Louis Vuitton to the Oscars, the BAFTAs and more, and on Tuesday they were in Paris to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for the brand. Below, they share photos and memories from the experience. More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Describe your looks for the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Christian Louboutin’s twin daughters, now 7, have had strong opinions about their clothing and footwear since they were age 3. Now with the imminent launch of LoubiFamily, the children could finally wear some red-soled designs by their father to their recent baptism, with Paloma requesting her ballet flats in pink and Eloise a mary jane style so she could “run around in the church,” according to Louboutin.More from WWD17 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipChristian Louboutin Loubi Circus PartyChristian Louboutin Showcases Made-to-Measure Collection During Paris Couture To be sure, the French footwear and accessories guru made playfulness a priority with...
PETS
Page Six

Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson speaks out amid Kanye West drama

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is breaking her silence after being attacked by Kanye West. The Vogue editor and stylist, who was ridiculed by the rapper after she criticized the “White Lives Matter” T-shirts he included in his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday night to thank those who supported her through the ordeal.
CELEBRITIES
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
