Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
Park City Council to address speed limits, fractional ownership at Thursday meeting
The Utah Legislature passed House Bill 235 earlier this year, which gives cities and counties power to set speed limits posted on local roads. Park City staff are now proposing to reduce the speed limit in the historic district to 15 mph, except for Park Avenue and Swede Alley. They are also seeking to post a 20 mph speed limit on what they’re calling “minor collector” roads, such as Monitor Drive and Three Kings Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
KSLTV
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County
With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
kjzz.com
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Passenger finds threatening note deemed non-credible while flying to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A note with a now determined "non-credible" threat was found by a passenger while flying from San Jose to Salt Lake City. Passengers from Southwest Flight 1983 were greeted by a large police presence when they landed in Salt Lake City around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term parking answer
What are Park City streets - and resort parking lots - going to look like this winter? If there’s consensus on anything, it’s that the coming season holds more than a few unknowns. With Park City Mountain charging for parking for the first time, city and council officials...
wvcjournal.com
Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City
Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
KUTV
Ogden respond to concerns over loud vehicles, street racing on residential street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden City officials say taxpayer dollars are a major reason why addressing street racing concerns near a residential area does not have a catch-all solution. Since the summer, the Ogden Police Department upped its patrol near the 1500 block of Monroe Boulevard. It’s an area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
SLCo Council votes in favor of resolution that gondola alternative be eliminated
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council voted in favor of a resolution recommending that the gondola alternative for Little Cottonwood Canyon be eliminated. Much of the discussion and public comment took place during the council work session ahead of the formal county council meeting. It was...
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
ksl.com
Off-roading Utah: What you need to know about insurance and popular fall trails
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. Ripping and roaring through Utah's winding mountain trails and dusty desert paths on your all-terrain vehicle, four-wheeler or dirtbike is one of life's greatest pleasures for many people. But that off-road bliss can quickly turn to pain and regret if they neglect one very important thing before they head out: insurance.
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
Heber City Council bars mayor from running airport meetings
After a September 22 open house about upgrading the Heber Valley Airport, city council members led a push to prevent elected officials from running future airport-related meetings. After Franco challenged the legality of that, the council revisited the subject Tuesday — and voted 4 to 0 to prohibit Franco from leading those meetings. Councilmember Yvonne Barney abstained.
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Salt Lake City hotel is abuzz with rooftop home to 40,000 bees
One downtown hotel is embracing the "beehive state" literally, housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop to help protect the vital link bees play in food production.
Park City Dessert’s reluctantly says goodbye to its Main Street home
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Desserts says goodbye to its Main Street store location after two years of getting to know its customers. It’s now in search of a […]
Comments / 1