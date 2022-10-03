ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 2

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Davis County, UT
Government
Davis County, UT
Society
West Valley City, UT
Society
City
Kearns, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
County
Davis County, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
West Valley City, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
City
West Valley City, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Housing Prices#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#The University Of Utah#The Wasatch Front#Utahns
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Congressman Blake Moore on issues important to Utah voters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are shouldering the costs of irresponsible federal spending, which has contributed to historic inflation and driven up the prices of groceries, gas, clothing, travel, and much more. After years of unrestrained spending, we find our nation at a critical juncture: elected officials can either choose to ignore the economic, security, and social risks posed by our excessive spending, or we can choose to act and prevent the looming crisis our children will face in the coming years.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren't going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly 1 in 5 reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Massive anniversary sale at Vintage Oak

KUTV — This information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their 45th Anniversary Sale running, and...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy