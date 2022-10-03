SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are shouldering the costs of irresponsible federal spending, which has contributed to historic inflation and driven up the prices of groceries, gas, clothing, travel, and much more. After years of unrestrained spending, we find our nation at a critical juncture: elected officials can either choose to ignore the economic, security, and social risks posed by our excessive spending, or we can choose to act and prevent the looming crisis our children will face in the coming years.

