kslnewsradio.com
Val Verda moves closer to annexation into North Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Val Verda, an unincorporated part of Davis County, met Wednesday night about the annexation of their neighborhood into North Salt Lake. Val Verda is just south of Bountiful and east of Highway 89. It is surrounded by Bountiful as well as North Salt Lake.
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
rtands.com
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
KSLTV
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Accidental bill pay leaves woman fighting two years for a $1,387 refund
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Way back in November 2020, Claudia Ross made a mistake when paying bills online. “I accidentally sent CenturyLink a payment that should have gone to someone else,” she said. Ross doesn’t even have a CenturyLink account anymore, but by checking the wrong box she...
ksl.com
What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?
SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
KUTV
Congressman Blake Moore on issues important to Utah voters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are shouldering the costs of irresponsible federal spending, which has contributed to historic inflation and driven up the prices of groceries, gas, clothing, travel, and much more. After years of unrestrained spending, we find our nation at a critical juncture: elected officials can either choose to ignore the economic, security, and social risks posed by our excessive spending, or we can choose to act and prevent the looming crisis our children will face in the coming years.
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
ksl.com
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
ksl.com
KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren't going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly 1 in 5 reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
ksl.com
Has a frontrunner emerged in Utah's effort for a new state flag?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public comment on Utah's state flags wraps up Wednesday but it's clear some ideas among the 20 state flag semifinalists have risen to the top while others are all but eliminated. So what do Utahns want to see in a new flag?. A reflection of...
Salt Lake City hotel is abuzz with rooftop home to 40,000 bees
One downtown hotel is embracing the "beehive state" literally, housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop to help protect the vital link bees play in food production.
KUTV
Massive anniversary sale at Vintage Oak
KUTV — This information was provided by Vintage Oak. If you're in the market for high quality, solid wood or genuine leather furniture you need to come check out Vintage Oak Furniture, in Sandy, Utah. Now is a great time to buy, with their 45th Anniversary Sale running, and...
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UDWR announced major milestone for Utah Cutthroat Slam
UTAH — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) announced on October 5 that the Utah Cutthroat Slam had reached 1,000 participants. The objective is for participants to catch all […]
