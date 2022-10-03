Read full article on original website
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
WLKY.com
Interstate ramp in Spaghetti Junction scheduled to close this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has another scheduled ramp closure in Spaghetti Junction on Saturday. The ramp from Interstate 65 South to Interstate 64 West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This will be a complete closure. This is the...
WLKY.com
17-year-old killed in bicycle crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is happening after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle crash in Harrison County. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locus Point Road. Police said that a...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
Wave 3
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
WLKY.com
3 charged after body of woman who overdosed placed by trash in Meade County
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, after the body of a woman who overdosed was left outside by some trash. According to arrest slips, the victim overdosed inside her boyfriend Roy Beam's Meade County home after using fentanyl. Beam, Stacy Carpenter...
Wave 3
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for a car and driver involved in a deadly accident overnight. Louisville Metro police were called to the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 2 a.m. Officers found an adult man in the street that had been struck by a car. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a 35-year-old woman that was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County on Monday. KSP said the 35-year-old was Saffire Doss from Louisville. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. They said Doss was...
wdrb.com
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
WLKY.com
Coroner's office identifies 48-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 48-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning. The man was identified as Perry Ponder, of Louisville. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West...
WLKY.com
36-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. Around 7:45 p.m., LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a crash on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place. Police said their initial investigation found that a woman, identified as Kristin Dalton,...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Several overnight road closures on Bardstown Road this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road in the Highlands will be experiencing some closures this month. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is conducting an asphalt resurfacing project that will require overnight lane and road closures beginning next week. The closure will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting the night...
Coroner identifies woman who died in Jacobs neighborhood after being hit by vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the Jacobs neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard near...
Wave 3
Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Officers arrived...
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
WLKY.com
Fire crews battle large barn fire in Bullitt County
BROOKS, Ky. — Several fire crews rushed to Bullitt County after a barn fire broke out on Monday. Officials said the fire happened in the 110 block of Coral Ridge Road, which is between Hillview and Shepherdsville. They said the call came in around 4 p.m. No people or...
WLKY.com
Teen girl injured in drive-by shooting in Taylor Berry, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teen girl was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday evening. Watch scene video in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway just after 4:30 p.m.
Wave 3
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
