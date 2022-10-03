A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO