ajmc.com
Dr David Koren: It's Important for Providers to Empower Patients With HIV
David E. Koren, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, AAHIVP, FIDSA, infectious disease clinical pharmacist at Temple University Hospital, emphasizes the importance of patients with HIV and providers working together. Providers should make sure patients are involved in treatment decision-making, said David E. Koren, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, AAHIVP, FIDSA, infectious disease clinical pharmacist...
Overview of CheckMate Trials 648 and 649
Syma Iqbal, MD: CheckMate 649 was a randomized trial for patients with untreated esophageal GEJ [gastroesophageal junction] and gastric cancer. These patients were randomized to 5-FU [5-fluorouracil]–platinum–based therapy plus nivolumab vs nivolumab with ipilimumab. The nivolumab-ipilimumab arm didn’t demonstrate significant activity, so we’ll focus on chemotherapy vs chemotherapy plus nivolumab. The dual primary end points of this study were overall survival and progression-free survival in patients who had a PD-L1 CPS [combined positive score] of 5 or greater. This trial met its primary end points and demonstrated superiority in both progression-free survival and overall survival. Progression-free survival was increased to about 7½ months, and overall survival approached 14 months.
Dr Rona Silkiss Details the Use of Biologics to Treat Thyroid Eye Disease
At the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual conference, Rona Z. Silkiss, MD, FACS, an oculoplastic surgeon and owner of Silkiss Eye Surgery, dived into how biologic therapies can be used to treat thyroid eye disease and what can be done to ensure patients have access to these treatments. Transcript. How...
Study Evaluates Factors Related to HRQOL in Multiple Myeloma
Regular assessments of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are important to deliver the best clinical care, including the monitoring health-related quality of life (HRQOL), researchers reported. A study published Monday of 70 patients being treated for multiple myeloma (MM) examined factors that influence health-related quality of life (HRQOL), with the authors concluding...
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes Addresses Immunotherapy Innovation, Uptake Issues in Atopic Dermatitis
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, discussed recent advancements in immunotherapy for atopic dermatitis and what unmet needs persist to address uptake issues and patient-specific care needs. There has been extensive advancement in immunotherapy for...
KEYNOTE-590 Trial Impacting Treatment Landscape for ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: KEYNOTE-590 was a randomized phase 3 trial for patients with untreated esophageal cancer, both adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. This was a global study. Patients were randomized to chemotherapy vs chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab. The coprimary end points of the study were overall survival and progression-free survival in all comers and patients who had a PD-L1 CPS [combined positive score] of 10 or greater. The majority of patients who participated in the trial had squamous cell carcinoma. That was approximately 70% of the population. About 50% of the patients were accrued from Asia.
The Impact of HDHPs on Service Use and Spending for Substance Use Disorders
Matthew D. Eisenberg, PhD, Alene Kennedy-Hendricks, PhD, Cameron Schilling, MPH, Alisa B. Busch, MD, MS, Haiden A. Huskamp, PhD, Elizabeth A. Stuart, PhD, Mark K. Meiselbach, PhD, Colleen L. Barry, PhD, MPP. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. Offering a high-deductible health plan (HDHP)...
Prognostic Models Optimizing MDS Treatment Pathways
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I’d like us to transition to talking about prognostic models. Dr Zeidan, I’m going to turn to you for your expertise as we talk about the prognostic models used in myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], or myelodysplastic neoplasms, as you mentioned earlier. Which do you prefer? What do you do for a low-risk patient vs a high-risk patient? What does that mean for MDS? Please explain that for our viewing audience.
Primary Care Screening Tool Accurately Predicts Lasting Asthma in Preschoolers
Earlier identification of children at risk of asthma could promote active disease monitoring and treatment interventions, the authors wrote. An international team of researchers found that a symptom-based screening tool used in primary care could accurately identify preschoolers at risk of persistent asthma symptoms and higher health care use. Earlier...
Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Yields Higher Immune Protection in PLWH
Results of a study among persons living with HIV (PLWH) in Hong Kong showed that a 3-dose primary COVID-19 vaccine series improved immune protection. Surrogate virus neutralization testing (sVNT) for COVID-19 demonstrated higher levels of immune protection following a third vaccine dose compared with a second dose among persons living with HIV (PLWH), according to a research letter published in the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases journal.
Optimizing PH-Related Pregnancy Outcomes Requires Additional Risk Stratification
This study evaluated pregnancy-related outcomes among women with pulmonary hypertension (PH) ranging from mild to severe in disease severity. Because of ongoing high rates of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and fetal adverse clinical events (FACE) among critically ill pregnant women who have pulmonary hypertension (PH), more refined risk stratification is needed to optimize outcomes among this patient population.
Community Health Workers’ Critical Role in Trust Building Between the Medical System and Communities of Color
The authors interrogate elements of routine medical practice in New York City to argue for reforms of hospital culture through relational trust-building capabilities of community health workers. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(10):In Press. _____. Takeaway Points. Trust is not the default for patients of color. Asking many patients of color...
Bringing Greater Context to Precision Monitoring in Patients With Diabetes
Growing evidence suggests a connections among self-care behaviors, mental health, and maintenance of glucose levels among those with diabetes, according to a recent review article in the journal Diabetologia on achieving better precision monitoring of blood glucose. According to the authors, automated integration of these characteristics and possibly others could...
Periostin as Biomarker May Be More Useful Than Eosinophils in ECRS
Despite extensive study, eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) remains a significant health problem with few effective treatments, so this study compared periostin levels among those who did and did not have ECRS to assess its potential as a disease biomarker. Periostin levels among those who did and did not have eosinophilic...
There Needs to Be an Arbiter of High-Quality, High-Value Cancer Care, Says Dr Lucy Langer
With multiple pathways and stakeholders involved, there needs to be an arbiter who decides what is the highest quality and highest value care in oncology, said Lucy Langer, MD, MSHS, national medical director, oncology and genomics, UnitedHealthcare. With multiple pathways and stakeholders involved, there needs to be an arbiter who...
Contributor: How to Fight the Cold and the Flu This Season
With cold and flu season approaching, tips for avoiding the worst of the respiratory viruses are important for facing the coming months, when health experts expect an uptick in flu cases compared with the past 2 years. As the weather starts changing and winter approaches, we begin to brace ourselves...
Treatment Disparities Persist for Women vs Men Following MI
Outcomes following a heart attack, or myocardial infarction (MI), were assessed among a large patient population in Ontario, Canada. More investigation is needed on the treatment and outcome disparities that persist between younger men and women in the year after a myocardial infarction (MI), or heart attack, according to new data on 38,071 heart attack survivors living in Ontario, Canada.
Challenges Finding Positive Support for Alopecia Online
Matthew and his parents reflect on challenges they experienced with finding information and positive social support online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony: Jamie was a big emotional support for both Matthew and myself. I turned to the internet. I turn to message boards, alopecia forums, things that probably are not the healthiest thing for a parent to do. When you’re spending hundreds of hours on the internet, it’s a dark place because you’re looking for solutions that aren’t really solutions. It’s false hope whether it be rubbing garlic on Matthew’s head. One day I wanted to go buy a bunch of garlic. We’re going to rub it all over your head. Those are the thoughts that are not healthy. I was turning to the internet and reading every single thing I could possibly find. What will make my son whole again? That’s what I turn to, which is not healthy. Thankfully that we found Dr King [Brett King, MD, PHD, Yale School of Medicine, Middlebury, Connecticut] and found the solution for Matthew. Don’t turn to the internet for hundreds of hours. It’s not good.
App Measuring Fall Risk for Adults Who Use Wheelchairs Yields High Usability
The smartphone app used data from a questionnaire and balance tests to give users an intuitive fall risk score ranging between 0 and 100, indicating low, medium, or high fall risk. A smartphone app that assesses fall risk for adults who use wheelchairs had high usability, according to a study...
Decline in Health Care Services for Patients With CKD Linked to COVID-19 Pandemic
A retrospective observational study found that there was a decline in health care services for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although telehealth was able to partially compensate for the decline, a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found...
