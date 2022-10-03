Read full article on original website
Applications open for grant to help small businesses in downtown Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, (WNCT) – Applications are now open for a grant program that will help small businesses in Morehead City. Downtown Morehead City Inc. was chosen by the Duke Energy Foundation to distribute $25,000 dollars back into the local economy. Applicants who spoke with 9OYS said they hope this money will help revitalize the downtown […]
Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
Health officials urge people in NC to get flu shot now
Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are urging North Carolinians six months and older to get their flu shot before the end of October, as flu season in the state typically peaks in the winter. Health officials urge people in NC to get...
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
Washington Co. woman almost threw away $200,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]
ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. The flames from the ATV spread to the home.
Plans to build new community stage in Robersonville on hold due to safety issues
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans to build a new community stage in Robersonville are being put on hold. The community recently received grant approval to build the stage. Now, it’s been determined the original location for the stage will not work, meaning changes are on the way. The big worry is the buildings that surround […]
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
Atlantic Beach bridge work requires overnight closures
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – Drivers will encounter intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge Wednesday night for maintenance. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor that has been doing preservation work to the bridge needs to make adjustments to the substructure below the deck. The contractor plans to close the bridge to traffic in both directions […]
Twin Rivers YMCA offering 24-hour open house event
NEW BERN, N.C. — The Twin Rivers YMCA will be hosting a 24-hour open house event beginning Friday at 11:30 AM. Community members, guests and members of the YMCA will have access to the fitness facility and scheduled events through Saturday at no cost. The fitness facility will be open overnight and activities will take […]
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can’t get enough. Q-Sushi, located on South Memorial Drive, has a menu full of food for everyone. They have a lot of sushi choices and appetizers such as crab rangoon, Takoyaki (fried octopus!), Edamame and more. They also have steak or […]
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
