Maryland State

mymcmedia.org

Maryland Task Force One Continues Recovery Efforts in Florida

Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) continues recovery efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The team planned to move to Pine Island on Thursday, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard shared during a media briefing. Members have been conducting building searches and are working with the state of Florida and other teams to identify missing people.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
arlingtonmagazine.com

What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
MARYLAND STATE
WAMU

‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
The Hill

Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
MARYLAND STATE
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
MARYLAND STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
Daily Energy Insider

Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland

Planning stages began at Potomac Edison this week for a new high-voltage transmission substation at Quantum Loophole’s data center campus in Frederick, Maryland, to support the first phase of its development. The campus, known as ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
FREDERICK, MD

