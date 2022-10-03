Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Task Force One Continues Recovery Efforts in Florida
Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) continues recovery efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The team planned to move to Pine Island on Thursday, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard shared during a media briefing. Members have been conducting building searches and are working with the state of Florida and other teams to identify missing people.
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
foxbaltimore.com
Families not satisfied with Maryland 529's temporary fix for frozen accounts
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
WAMU
‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Days After Snipers Were Apprehended, Police Chief Moose Gave First Interview to MCM
For Montgomery County residents, former Police Chief Charles Moose was their link to the Beltway Sniper shootings 20 years ago. Scared to go shopping, buy gas or send their children to school, residents eagerly anticipated his next news conference to see if life would ever return to normal. Those news...
Maryland police departments participate in Coffee with a Cop day
Police departments across the country are sharing a cup of joe with their communities for National Coffee with a Cop day.
wmar2news
Voting for Maryland's next Governor
In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law
PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland
Planning stages began at Potomac Edison this week for a new high-voltage transmission substation at Quantum Loophole’s data center campus in Frederick, Maryland, to support the first phase of its development. The campus, known as ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Deputies: Student had possible overdose at Maryland middle school after vaping
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from February 2019 about the dangers of teenagers vaping. An investigation is underway after a student at a middle school in Charles County experienced signs of an overdose Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities with the Charles County...
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
Comments / 0