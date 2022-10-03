Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
Want to see Virginia’s fall foliage? Driving tour map now available
Want to take a drive and take in some of Virginia’s vibrant fall foliage? The Virginia Department of Forestry has you covered with suggested driving tours covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Forestry collects information on when and where to see the best...
Hurricane Ian remnants helped Virginia farms recover from dry conditions
Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state Sept. 30...
On the rail: Amtrak routes in Virginia see record ridership for two months
After a record-setting July, Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia reached another record high in August. According to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak, 119,280 rode Amtrak on all four state-supported routes in the Commonwealth in August, an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 who rode in July.
Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.
Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor
Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
Wawa chain launches campaign to help with Hurricane Ian disaster relief
Wawa is launching a campaign in partnership with the American Red Cross to allow customers to contribute to Hurricane Ian disaster relief by adding donations to their purchase at checkout. Wawa Inc. and The Wawa Foundation, Inc. said that customers will be able to add $1, $3 or $5 at...
Virginia registrars have 107K voter records to update before election because of IT glitch
The Youngkin administration is blaming unspecified technical issues for a backlog of more than 107,000 voter record changes that were dumped on local registrars this week. “No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals told the Washington Post in a written statement, describing the technical issues as “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.”
