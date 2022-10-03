ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WNCT

Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Health officials urge people in NC to get flu shot now

Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are urging North Carolinians six months and older to get their flu shot before the end of October, as flu season in the state typically peaks in the winter. Health officials urge people in NC to get...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington Co. woman almost threw away $200,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department Chief Tommy Brady. The flames from the ATV spread to the home.
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County highway to be resurfaced

NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start

A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty …. A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts. The City of Greenville launched its...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

MrBeast thinks TikTok will go away soon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maybe TikTok is going the way of the Dodo? Greenville’s social media star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 100 million followers on YouTube. He recently jumped on a podcast called “Full Send Podcast” and stated how he thought TikTok won’t last long. Why would MrBeast make such […]
GREENVILLE, NC

