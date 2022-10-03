Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets QB Wilson hopes to build off big finish in season debut
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's season debut was far from perfect. When it counted most, though, he was as impressive as the New York Jets needed him to be. “Him and the rest of the group, just resilience,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “To put together those two drives in the fourth quarter says a lot about those guys, says a lot about him as a leader, how much he’s continuing to grow and grow and mature.”
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' pass rush trying to work through uncharacteristic funk
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — With defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the fold, rushing the passer had never been a problem for the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs could miss Harrison Butker for fourth straight game
The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing kicker Harrison Butker for the fourth consecutive game because of swelling that won't abate in the left ankle that he sprained in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs used Matt Ammendola as a fill-in for Butker for the first two games...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reds look for bright spots after frustrating 100-loss season
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the midst of another heavy rebuilding process, the Cincinnati Reds were almost historically bad in 2022. The 15-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs in Wednesday's finale was Cincinnati's 100th, making it the worst season for the Reds since they lost 101 in 1982.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants sit out postseason a year after winning 107 games
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — From a franchise-record 107 wins last season to out of contention this September, the San Francisco Giants were far from the dominant club they were when so much went right in 2021. Manager Gabe Kapler already had concerns in early July, calling out the Giants'...
Comments / 0