FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's season debut was far from perfect. When it counted most, though, he was as impressive as the New York Jets needed him to be. “Him and the rest of the group, just resilience,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “To put together those two drives in the fourth quarter says a lot about those guys, says a lot about him as a leader, how much he’s continuing to grow and grow and mature.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO