PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata held a play sheet in his right hand and looked intently over at Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Mailata watched as Driscoll and Dillard took turns thrusting their arms into a black pad that simulated an edge rusher, most likely an Arizona Cardinals player, the team the Eagles will play Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO