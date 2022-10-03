ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Local Worker Rescued From Water Tower

Firefighters rescued a worker trapped in a water tower in Collin County on Monday after the person fell into the reservoir. The man was stuck in the Copeville water tower near the Community Methodist Church in Copeville. The person was evacuated by helicopter after being loaded onto a stretcher, according...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen

Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
CRANDALL, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records.  "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department looks to new ordinance after 705 catalytic converter thefts since start of 2021

The Richardson Police Department is hoping to pass a new ordinance that would assist officers in fighting the theft of catalytic converters. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Richardson Police Department is looking to pass a new ordinance that would provide officers with an additional tool in fighting the theft of catalytic converters.
RICHARDSON, TX
sachsenews.com

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
MURPHY, TX
fox4news.com

Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
ALLEN, TX
KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX

