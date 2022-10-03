Read full article on original website
Local Worker Rescued From Water Tower
Firefighters rescued a worker trapped in a water tower in Collin County on Monday after the person fell into the reservoir. The man was stuck in the Copeville water tower near the Community Methodist Church in Copeville. The person was evacuated by helicopter after being loaded onto a stretcher, according...
South Mesquite sewer main failure spills approximately 200,000 gallons of wastewater into South Mesquite Creek, East Fork Trinity River
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite experienced a domestic wastewater spill from a 30-inch sewer main located at 3500 Lawson Road this morning. The wastewater spill began at approximately 11:45 a.m. The volume spilled was estimated at 200,000 gallons at 4:45 p.m. City of Mesquite and North Texas...
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Mesquite wastewater main rupture spills more than 200,000 gallons
Mesquite is still working on a wastewater spill that began just before noon Tuesday when a 30-inch sewer main ruptured at the South Mesquite Regional Wastewater plant on Lawson Road.
Police: Intoxicated man injures Gun Barrel City officers, firefighters outside hotel
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two Gun Barrel City police officers and two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon after officials say an intoxicated man assaulted them at the back of a hotel. Officers responded to the America's Best Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person trying...
Kaufman County investigators search for person of interest in animal abandonment case
Kaufman County investigators are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an animal abandonment case involving two dogs.
Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples arrested on solicitation/prostitution charge
OAK RIDGE, Texas — Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples has been arrested on a solicitation/prostitution charge, inForney.com learned Thursday. Peoples was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, by the Arlington Police Department, where Peoples is a resident, and charged with solicitation/prostitution involving a person under 18 years of age.
Local Community Supporting Family of Injured Teen
Sixteen-year-old Peyton Jones of Crandall, a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader, was injured in a car accident over the weekend that her mother says she is not expected to survive, CBS 11 reported. Her parents have made the decision to take her off life support and donate her...
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
24-year-old man dies after medical episode at Dallas County jail
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode at the Dallas County jail, officials announced Monday evening. Shamond Lewis, an inmate at the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. One week later,...
Police Identify Father, 2 Adult Children in Double Murder-Suicide, House Fire in Carrollton
Police in Carrollton identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday in a case they say is being investigated as a double murder-suicide. Firefighters discovered the three bodies after being called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to a fire at a home in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue.
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
Richardson Police Department looks to new ordinance after 705 catalytic converter thefts since start of 2021
The Richardson Police Department is hoping to pass a new ordinance that would assist officers in fighting the theft of catalytic converters. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Richardson Police Department is looking to pass a new ordinance that would provide officers with an additional tool in fighting the theft of catalytic converters.
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery
Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
