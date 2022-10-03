Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Fire Dept. Cancels Open House Scheduled For Saturday
The Jacksonville Fire Department has cancelled this weekend’s Open House. The open house scheduled for the West Lafayette substation from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. There is no planned make-up date. The event was planned to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week that runs through next Saturday, October 15th.
Jacksonville Lake Trail To Close Next Week For Seal Coating
Jacksonville Lake Management has announced that the Lake Recreational Trail will be closed next week for a short time. The trail will be closed Monday October 10th at 6AM through October 14th for seal coating maintenance. Detours will be posted for camping point access where the trail crosses camping point entrances. There is to be absolutely no traffic on the paved trail for 4 days to make sure the path receives a good seal.
Jacksonville business owner, volunteer White selected for Senior Hall of Fame honor
A Jacksonville man is being posthumously honored with inclusion in the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. Ernest White of Jacksonville was selected for the hall's labor force category, according to the Illinois Department on Aging. The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame recognizes older adults "who have made invaluable contributions to...
Boil Order for White Hall & IC Campus
The City of White Hall water customers are on a boil order until further notice due to a water main break. A boil order has been issued until further notice for buildings on Illinois College campus along Mound Road from Lincoln Ave. to Park Street. This is due to a water main break at Lincoln and Mound Ave.
Boil Order for some of IC Campus
A boil order has been issued until further notice for buildings on Illinois College campus along Mound Road from Lincoln Ave. to Park Street. This is due to a water main break at Lincoln and Mound Ave.
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Waverly Hosting Special Meeting Tonight About South County Sports Co-Op
The Waverly School District will be holding a special meeting tonight about the South County schools’ sports co-op. A special meeting is being held at 6PM at the Waverly Elementary School Library for the Waverly School Board to discuss the IHSA Co-Op for 2023 and hear options and proposals for the next school year.
Tillman To Close in 2023
MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
Jacksonville Memorial Again Offering Free Mammogram Screenings During October
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is again working to help prevent breast cancer in the area. October is breast cancer awareness month and hospitals in the Memorial Health network are again offering Mammogram Mondays. The program offers free mammogram screenings from 3 to 5 pm each Monday in October. A physician’s order...
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Tuesday Sports
Jacksonville upended Routt in the volleyball for the cure last night at the Bowl 26-24, 25-21. Elsewhere, North Greene swept Griggsville Perry, South County took down Edinburg, Camp Point Central rolled Pittsfield, West Central defeated New Berlin, Porta/AC took Havana down in three sets, and Carrollton swept East Alton Wood River.
Thursday Sports
Last night, Routt downs Beardstown 25-23, 25-17, Triopia fell to Illini West in three sets, and South County lost to West Central in three sets. The men’s soccer team from Illinois College fell to Hannibal LaGrange 5-1. Tonight, we broadcast from Greenfield, where GNW plays Triopia. The pregame show...
Madison County residents say intersection of deadly crash site is notorious for unsafe driving
Two SUV occupants were killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of Illinois Routes 140 and 4.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
