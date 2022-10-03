Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
Disaster relief nonprofit commits to yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization is putting in the work to help southwest Florida recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian ravaged the coast. All Hands and Hearts, an international disaster relief nonprofit, has committed to a yearlong volunteer program in southwest Florida, working around the clock to conduct relief efforts throughout the region. Tasks include "gathering and disseminating critical supplies to displaced residents, home mucking and gutting and salvaging, removing debris and felling downed trees," the nonprofit says.
'It's a wall of hope': Memorial made in Fort Myers honors lives lost, people still missing after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the state of Florida works day and night to recover after Category 4 Hurricane Ian blew through the state last week, the community is coming together to honor lives lost while also spreading encouragement. Centennial Park in Fort Myers is now home to a...
Personal belongings scattered in Fort Myers after devastation from Hurricane Ian
A teddy bear sits in a pile of personal belongings after Hurricane Ian devastated the Fort Myers area. A ditch in a residential neighborhood in Fort Myers was littered with personal belongings, like this high heel shoe.
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
Water must recede before the county can assess. Several residences and properties by the river are still underwater from the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Farmers in Hardee County face obstacles after Hurricane Ian ruins crop
Hurricane Ian shredded through farms in Hardee County. Fruit was blown away, groves flooded, and irrigation systems ruined.
First Lady Casey DeSantis partners with Tervis for tumbler to benefit Hurricane Ian relief
VENICE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis has partnered with a Sarasota County-based company to create a unique way to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian: a special edition Tervis Tumbler. On Friday morning, the first lady visited the drinkware company's headquarters in North Venice to launch the "Together...
