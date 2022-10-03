Read full article on original website
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
49ers star Deebo Samuel, RT Mike McGlinchey have some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Jalen Ramsey made a questionable effort to tackle 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Monday night - and both Samuel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey took note.
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in argument, Warriors punishment looming: reports
Green punched young guard Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
