Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
Richard Blumenthal
Eyewitness News

Bristol educator named Connecticut’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2023

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is an educator from Bristol. Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as the recipient on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker delivered the news to Kielma...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT

The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police Officer shot after responding to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An officer is out of the hospital this morning after being shot in New Haven overnight. An investigation is underway in the Fair Haven section of the city on Chapel Street. Officials say an officer was shot after responding to calls from a motor vehicle...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New program helps New Haven residents with housing costs

Emergency room wait times putting patients at risk, according to study. Celebrating National Taco Day at bartaco in West Hartford. Sandy Hook families take the stand as Alex Jones defamation trial continues. Updated: 3 hours ago. Alex Jones defamation trial enters week 4.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Positively Pink: Knowing how to detect cancer in dense breasts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. News 8 is looking at why it’s so important to know if you have dense breasts because a mammogram alone may not be enough to detect cancer. Joe and Nancy Capello were high school sweethearts before settling in Southbury. “We were married for 44 […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
NECN

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT

