Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police attend church service to build relationship with community
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Chief says it has been a very challenging year, but they are not giving up. They plan to increase the times they engage with the community to try and make the city safer. On Monday three people were shot in Hartford in an...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
New report reveals where people in Connecticut prisons come from
A new report reveals where people in Connecticut's prisons come from.
Eyewitness News
Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Eyewitness News
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2023
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is an educator from Bristol. Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as the recipient on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker delivered the news to Kielma...
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
NBC Connecticut
Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT
The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
NBC Connecticut
Family of Murdered Innocent Bystander in Hartford Push for Accountability After Arrest
The family of an innocent Hartford man who was killed in a drive-by shooting shared their thoughts after police arrested a man investigators believe is responsible. The family of 59-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez is finally seeing a sense of justice. Hartford Police arrested 23-year-old Jose Estrada Wednesday after a drive-by shooting...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police Officer shot after responding to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An officer is out of the hospital this morning after being shot in New Haven overnight. An investigation is underway in the Fair Haven section of the city on Chapel Street. Officials say an officer was shot after responding to calls from a motor vehicle...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New program helps New Haven residents with housing costs
Emergency room wait times putting patients at risk, according to study. Celebrating National Taco Day at bartaco in West Hartford. Sandy Hook families take the stand as Alex Jones defamation trial continues. Updated: 3 hours ago. Alex Jones defamation trial enters week 4.
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Positively Pink: Knowing how to detect cancer in dense breasts
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. News 8 is looking at why it’s so important to know if you have dense breasts because a mammogram alone may not be enough to detect cancer. Joe and Nancy Capello were high school sweethearts before settling in Southbury. “We were married for 44 […]
NECN
