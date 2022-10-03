ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?

The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?

Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg#International League#Americas#Video Game#European#Dot Esports#G2#Fpx#Vct Masters#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
NewsBreak
Sports
dotesports.com

How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z

Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to transfer your VALORANT sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the most talked about game title right now, with no sign of stopping. There’s a buzz around the changes to gameplay and the struggles of getting into servers, and it looks like the sequel to Blizzard’s first Overwatch title is building quite the hype machine around it.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?

Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Overwatch server status and outages

Overwatch 2 isn’t without its issues, and with the recent launch of the early access PvP side of the game, servers at Blizzard are taking quite a hit. Blizzard Entertainment’s character-based shooter is prone to outages, boiling down to server difficulties in Los Angeles and Chicago in North America and Paris in Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to change servers in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to purchase Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass

Overwatch 2 is finally live and the PvP version of the game is officially free-to-play. Those looking to get their hands on the game for good are flocking to the game and looking to buy the premium version of the battle pass. Purchasing the battle pass is fairly easy, but...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Grubby and Slacks prove praying to Gaben in Dota 2 does occasionally work

Popular streamer and RTS professional player, Grubby, has been making waves on the Dota 2 scene in the last couple of months. Primarily an Age of Empires, Warcraft 3, and Starcraft 2 player, Grubby entered the Dota 2 scene bringing a wave of positivity with him that was infectious enough to attract several players from the scene to support him.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy