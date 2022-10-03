ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

AFAF: “Her Offered Me 100K To Break-Up With His Daughter!”

By @Djxo313
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PD0A_0iKc75lz00

Today’s asking for a friend comes in the form of a DM! Our anonymous letter reads…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Hey Morning Hustle,

So I just got engaged a couple of weeks ago. I love my fiance and I’m looking forward to our life together. Last week, her dad asked to have lunch with me. He doesn’t approve of us and even told me that he thought she would “grow out of the whole having a black boyfriend” thing. He made me an offer and I don’t know if I can refuse it. He offered me $100,000 cash to walk away! Now the only condition is that I break up with her and I can never ever have contact with her again. I do love her. And I know she loves me, but the money is appealing. So what do you think I should do?

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

Would you break up with your lover if their parents didn’t approve? What if they offered you 100K to do it?

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

AFAF: Would you Delete a Picture If Your Friend Asked You To?

Crystal called in to The Morning Hustle Show for advice on a major girl code violation! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. She says she is a growing social media influencer who recent content is going viral. The only problem is that her girlfriend in the video feels embarrassed and wants it immediately […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
K97.5

Akon Says He Sounded “Soft As Hell” In Viral 911 Call

https://youtu.be/3j1UoAIYSvs Rapper Akon may have been laying low on the music scene but he’s been making major moves in the entrepreneurial space. Now the artist and mogul is back with new music! His new single called is called Enjoy That and the video is HOT. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. You […]
CELEBRITIES
intheknow.com

Family member ‘snaps’ at sister-in-law for not realizing ‘how privileged’ she is

A woman called out her sister-in-law for being “privileged” — and now, there’s family drama. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her husband’s brother Andrew is married to Ashley. Andrew and Ashley have a full-time housekeeper, Nora. When Nora was away for the week, Ashley complained about how difficult managing things was. This prompted the Reddit poster to snap at Ashley.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dm
K97.5

I’ll Buy An L: Snoop Dogg Steals The Show On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appearance

Snoop Dogg’s star power can’t be denied. He once again stole the show with his charisma on a recent appearance on Wheel Of Fortune. As spotted on Hype Beast the Long Beach, California native paid a visit to Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and needless to say, he did not disappoint. Off the rip, the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was ready to play and was quick with tapping the buzzer. While Snoop Dogg missed the mark on several attempts, these moments made the episode so memorable. During the “What Are You Doing?” category he hilariously guessed “baking brownies” when the answer was actually “baking onions”. One of his other contestants chimed in after the gaff saying “Martha’s gonna be disappointed. Martha’s going to be upset”.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron Warns Ex-GFs Against Talking To His Mother With Text Proof: 'She's Ruthless'

Cam’ron has issued a warning to his ex-girlfriends looking for sympathy from his mother, letting them know she doesn’t care about their feelings. Killa took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 4) to share a text exchange between his mom and one of his former lovers that didn’t go the way his ex intended. As Cam’ron wrote in his caption, women from his past should think twice about sliding into his mom’s inbox in hopes of winning her son back.
RELATIONSHIPS
K97.5

Akon Talks New Music, Michael Jackson Memories, Monogamy & More!

Akon is back and ready to share new music! His new single “Enjoy That” is live and we’re talking everything from new music, relationships, His entrepreneurial endeavors including building Akon City in Senegal and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The mogul even opened up to us to share his memories of […]
MUSIC
K97.5

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

  https://youtu.be/9c_AhWoOEqo   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As the critics discuss DaBaby‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh. Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It […]
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy