WBBJ
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
WBBJ
Gibson Co. leaders host WRAP for domestic violence proclamation
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. In Gibson County, leaders signed a proclamation to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. WRAP advocates throughout the...
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
WBBJ
City of Jackson holds ‘pop-up event’ to showcase services to the public
JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson hosts a pop up event Thursday to help the community get acquainted with city leaders and the services they offer. City leaders and various department heads set up booths in front of the Soul Collective Jackson Station. Among these booths were representatives from the Jackson Police Department, the City of Jackson Mayor’s office, Building and Housing Codes Department, and Animal Control.
WBBJ
Jackson State to hold scholarship fundraiser at Skillet Junction
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College Foundation has announced a scholarship fundraiser at a special event this month. The fundraiser, named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships, will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at Skillet Junction. Guests can enjoy street tacos, drinks and a night...
WBBJ
TBI: New Johnsonville man indicted in connection to 2021 Henderson Co. homicide
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. TBI special agents joined the investigation into the murder of...
WBBJ
‘Remember Me’ walk held at Union University
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held their annual Remember Me walk, a walk that memorializes and remembers those who fell victim to a violent loss. “It’s such a great thing to honor those who we don’t want to be forgotten and make sure that the loved ones know that they’re never forgotten and that we’re here for them and that we want to love on them and honor them and what they walked through,” says school of social work graduate assistant, Sydney Hunter.
WBBJ
Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk returning to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual prayer walk is returning to the Hub City. Wednesday evening, details were revealed at the Old Country Store for the 2nd annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at...
WBBJ
October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October...
WBBJ
University of Memphis President speaks at Jackson Rotary Club meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club hosts a special guest speaker Wednesday. This week’s speaker was University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. The gathering took place in Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson. Dr. Hardgrave served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior...
WBBJ
Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
WBBJ
Legrane Poston
Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity talks ‘Aging in Place’ program for seniors
JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity seeks to help senior citizens through their “Aging in Place” program. Jackson Habitat for Humanity has kicked off the program. The program allocated state funds to support senior citizens by repairing their homes. This program not only repairs their houses, but...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/22 – 10/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
kbsi23.com
Tenn. woman facing murder charge in 2020 death of husband
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces a murder charge in the 2020 death of her husband. Keleta K. Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn. was arrested at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 5 after a two year investigation into the death of her husband, Bobby G. Turnage, also of Troy.
WBBJ
Maurice Bryant
Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
radionwtn.com
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
WBBJ
Benton County inmate charged with overdose death of fellow inmate
CAMDEN, Tenn. — An inmate in Benton County has been charged with the overdose death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 47-year-old Jason Johnson, who was already serving time on unrelated charges, is now facing murder and contraband charges. The TBI...
WBBJ
Susan Deborah Yoder
Susan Deborah Yoder, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Yoder was born in Wauwatosa, WI on October 8, 1946, to the late Alfred Dorst...
