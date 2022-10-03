ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

WBBJ

Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Gibson Co. leaders host WRAP for domestic violence proclamation

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. In Gibson County, leaders signed a proclamation to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. WRAP advocates throughout the...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson holds ‘pop-up event’ to showcase services to the public

JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson hosts a pop up event Thursday to help the community get acquainted with city leaders and the services they offer. City leaders and various department heads set up booths in front of the Soul Collective Jackson Station. Among these booths were representatives from the Jackson Police Department, the City of Jackson Mayor’s office, Building and Housing Codes Department, and Animal Control.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson State to hold scholarship fundraiser at Skillet Junction

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College Foundation has announced a scholarship fundraiser at a special event this month. The fundraiser, named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships, will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at Skillet Junction. Guests can enjoy street tacos, drinks and a night...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Remember Me’ walk held at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held their annual Remember Me walk, a walk that memorializes and remembers those who fell victim to a violent loss. “It’s such a great thing to honor those who we don’t want to be forgotten and make sure that the loved ones know that they’re never forgotten and that we’re here for them and that we want to love on them and honor them and what they walked through,” says school of social work graduate assistant, Sydney Hunter.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk returning to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual prayer walk is returning to the Hub City. Wednesday evening, details were revealed at the Old Country Store for the 2nd annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

University of Memphis President speaks at Jackson Rotary Club meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club hosts a special guest speaker Wednesday. This week’s speaker was University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. The gathering took place in Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson. Dr. Hardgrave served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Legrane Poston

Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Habitat for Humanity talks ‘Aging in Place’ program for seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity seeks to help senior citizens through their “Aging in Place” program. Jackson Habitat for Humanity has kicked off the program. The program allocated state funds to support senior citizens by repairing their homes. This program not only repairs their houses, but...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

Tenn. woman facing murder charge in 2020 death of husband

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Tennessee woman faces a murder charge in the 2020 death of her husband. Keleta K. Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn. was arrested at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 5 after a two year investigation into the death of her husband, Bobby G. Turnage, also of Troy.
TROY, TN
WBBJ

Maurice Bryant

Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
JACKSON, TN
Public Safety
radionwtn.com

Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named

Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Benton County inmate charged with overdose death of fellow inmate

CAMDEN, Tenn. — An inmate in Benton County has been charged with the overdose death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 47-year-old Jason Johnson, who was already serving time on unrelated charges, is now facing murder and contraband charges. The TBI...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Susan Deborah Yoder

Susan Deborah Yoder, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Yoder was born in Wauwatosa, WI on October 8, 1946, to the late Alfred Dorst...
BELLS, TN

