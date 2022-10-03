ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Fox News

Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters determined to fight on

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Supporters of finishing the Mountain Valley Pipeline will not let a big defeat in the U.S. Senate keep them from fighting onward. By a big margin, the U.S. Senate approved a “Motion to Proceed” vote to fund the federal government by the end of this week, to prevent a shutdown. But […]
WOWK 13 News

Key vote looms Tuesday for Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A showdown vote is set for Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, on a major energy project many call crucial for West Virginia. This is not the actual vote on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, but it is a critical hurdle. When the U.S. Senate next gathers on Tuesday, it will vote […]
New Pittsburgh Courier

SCOTUS decision on Alabama redistricting could impact all Black voters

The Supreme Court will hear an Alabama redistricting case Tuesday (October 4) that could again dilute Black voting power and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was put in place to protect minority voters from racial discrimination, per NPR. Following the beginning of its new term Monday (October 3),...
