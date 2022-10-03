Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia Attorney General urges Supreme Court to protect Sabbath in case
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court
The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
WDTV
Hope Scholarship ruling appealed; West Virginia Supreme Court hears arguments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In July, a Kanawha County judge ruled that the Hope Scholarship program was unconstitutional. That ruling was later appealed which turned it over to the West Virginia Supreme Court. On Tuesday, West Virginia Supreme Court justices heard arguments about whether the ruling should be upheld. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state takeover of local school district was legal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled the state takeover of a local school district last year was legal. The state put a new superintendent in charge of Western Heights, but the school board had its own superintendent in place. It’s been a legal battle since. One...
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
Arkansas Supreme Court: October is Access to Justice Month in Arkansas
The importance of having fair and complete legal representation is being acknowledged in Arkansas throughout October.
Supreme Court Justices Question Alabama's Argument To Gut The Voting Rights Act
In Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asked the court to overturn 40 years of precedent. But both liberal and conservative justices questioned the state's argument.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Missouri judge again delays decision on Agape Boarding School as more abuse alleged
“Missouri shouldn’t be a haven for child abuse. ... We wouldn’t be taking this action if we didn’t think the kids are in danger,” a Missouri Department of Social Services official said.
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters determined to fight on
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Supporters of finishing the Mountain Valley Pipeline will not let a big defeat in the U.S. Senate keep them from fighting onward. By a big margin, the U.S. Senate approved a “Motion to Proceed” vote to fund the federal government by the end of this week, to prevent a shutdown. But […]
Key vote looms Tuesday for Mountain Valley Pipeline
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A showdown vote is set for Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, on a major energy project many call crucial for West Virginia. This is not the actual vote on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, but it is a critical hurdle. When the U.S. Senate next gathers on Tuesday, it will vote […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
SCOTUS decision on Alabama redistricting could impact all Black voters
The Supreme Court will hear an Alabama redistricting case Tuesday (October 4) that could again dilute Black voting power and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was put in place to protect minority voters from racial discrimination, per NPR. Following the beginning of its new term Monday (October 3),...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in legal fight over special master
President Trump’s legal team on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its legal battle to have a third party review the thousands of pages of government records he stored at his Florida home.
Comments / 0