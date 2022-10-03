Read full article on original website
The 4 Types of Acne and How to Treat Each
Hello and welcome to your very own acne crash course. Here’s the thing: We’ve all had a pimple, a breakout, heck, even an acne battle to contend with over the years. It’s normal—like so, so, so normal. But, if you are on the hunt for clearer skin, we feel you! We hear you! We got you! The first step? Identify the type of acne you're dealing with. Comedones, a.k.a. whiteheads and blackheads, are going to require a slightly different approach than a deep cystic or nodular pimple. Reason being, you need to address what’s causing you to break out in the first place. Occasionally hormonal fluctuations that coincide with your menstrual cycle are to blame, sometimes it’s congestion, and other times you’ll be dealing with wild inflammation.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
What Causes Dark Circles Under The Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads … or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under the eyes and undereye bags, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of undereye bags permanently? This is what you need to know.
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
10 best retinol eye creams that reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles
You probably already know by now that retinol is one of just a few skincare ingredients scientifically proven to rejuvenate the skin. In fact, it has set the gold standard for skin actives and should definitely be in your PM routine somewhere. But did you know it’s equally as effective in an eye cream too?The thin and fragile eye contour is one of the first to show signs of ageing, thanks to a lack of collagen and elastin in the area, coupled with constant movement and facial expressions causing the skin to crease. Applying retinol (or vitamin A members of...
Hyaluronic Acid for Skin: The Benefits and 8 Best Products To Try
So we all know hyaluronic acid to be the MVP of skincare—or, at least, that’s what you’ve read/heard/seen in every single article, commercial, and product description for the past year, right? (We get it, hyaluronic acid—YOU’RE POPULAR.) And although, yes, this little ingredient is usually the key to plump, glowing skin, it still needs to be used correctly or it could make your face sincerely unhappy. So if you have officially reached peak levels of confusion about WTF hyaluronic acid even is and how to use it, please allow myself and the experts to explain everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid for skin and the correct way to use it in your skincare routine.
Is The Era Of DTC Beauty Officially Behind Us?
In July, Glossier announced its first-ever retail partnership with Sephora, marking a critical deviation from the brand’s previous direct-to-consumer business model. After years of demonstrating the branding power of a digital-first approach by reaching a unicorn valuation of $1.8 billion as of 2021, Glossier’s move raises questions about the future of direct-to-consumer and the indie brands that overwhelmingly rely upon it.
As A Restless Sleeper, I’ve Finally Perfected My Nighttime Routine
I’ve always joked that I’m the only person in my family not blessed with the good sleeper gene. Insomnia will rear its ugly head on long plane rides, in cars, or frankly, even my own bed if the setting isn’t just right. And although it’s one of my favorite activities — and I’m decidedly not a morning person — I can never seem to doze off with ease, even when I’m thoroughly exhausted. But after 33 years, and almost a decade as a beauty editor, I’ve developed a quality nighttime routine to help assuage my anxious mind and ready my body for sleep.
Maximalist Bath Mats Are Still Trending — And We Love These Chic Amazon Finds
As Cold Picnic co-founder Phoebe Sung told TZR back in 2021, there’s a good reason statement bath mats are so in demand right now. “The bathroom can be the most difficult room in the house to make feel like home, but it’s also one of the most important rooms,” she explained. “And in many bathrooms you can’t paint the walls or move furniture around; you can’t fill it with neat furniture or artwork or plants.” That has left the humble rug as one of the sole pieces with which to decorate in the space, giving shoppers all the more incentive to invest in a bathroom mat that’s truly chic.
What's The Difference Between Retinol And Tretinoin?
Being the largest human organ, the skin protects the body against pathogens, regulates temperature, and regulates humidity, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, the skin goes through a lot every day and is exposed to external elements, leaving it susceptible to various conditions. Therefore, the right skin care is all the more important, and this is when vitamin A comes in. It's an essential nutrient that contributes to the immune system and eyesight (via Cleveland Clinic).
This derm-approved pillow helped clear my skin — now I bring it with me everywhere
While I worked as an editor in the health space, I learned that an easy way to ensure you wake up looking and feeling great is by choosing the right pillow. That's why, in about 10 years' time, I probably tested over 100 different types of pillows — from down to cotton to memory foam. You name it, I've most likely rested my head upon it.
Best dog food for allergies 2022: Relieve stomach and skin problems
If your canine suffers from diet-related intolerances, then you should consider giving them the best dog food for allergies. In doing so, you can help to alleviate skin and stomach problems by ensuring your pooch is only eating food containing limited ingredients. They've been specially formulated to remove anything likely to cause an issue.
