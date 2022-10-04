ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore

 5 days ago

Drivers in Atlantic City say they were caught off guard as heavy rain, gusty wind and high tides left behind pools of water in the street.

Throughout the city, multiple cars were stalled out in the high waters as the effects of the coastal storm continue to hit the region.

"You just don't know how high it is until you get up on it. Then I realized, oh my gosh nothing I could do," said Kellie Iacovone. "The water was up to my thighs."

Earlier in the day, more cars struggled to get through major intersections.

In Sea Isle City, the streets looked more like rivers. The Action Cam captured a mail delivery truck plowing its way through high waters.

Wildwood saw significant flooding trapping people in their homes and off of certain streets for hours.

"I'm walking in barefoot six blocks just to get to where I need to go in the freezing cold water," said Colleen Reichardt of Wildwood.

With a coastal flood warning in effect until Tuesday night, the flooding is only expected to get worse.

"As you know, we are on a barrier island, flooding is always an issue. (Monday and Tuesday) are one of those days," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Small is urging people to take this storm and flooding seriously.

The Atlantic City flood response plan was activated Sunday.

"We bring in our high water vehicles. We bring in the flat bottom boats. The police department brings in its high water Humvee vehicles to respond," said Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans.

Heavy flooding is anticipated on Route 30, Route 40, Melrose Avenue from Delaware to Massachusetts avenues and West End in Chelsea Heights.

Free parking is being offered to city residents until noon Thursday in the Wave parking garage at Mississippi and Fairmount avenues.

In Ocean City, schools were dismissed early in advance of high tide and possible further street flooding.

On Monday afternoon the waves churned in the bay as the water flooded parts of Bay Avenue.

People say the past few days of wind and rain have been challenging.

"The waves are atrocious. Walking your dog is hard to do," said Dennis Segich of Ocean City.

Cape May County Emergency Management Director Marty Pagliughi says some places in lower elevations at the shore could see major flooding before the storm passes.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says waves of wet weather will continue into early Wednesday.

"Today there haven't been major outages that we've seen. We're just waiting and holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed for today's tide," said Pagliughi.

As for beach erosion, early reports indicate significant erosion of the beaches.

Officials say they won't know the extent of the damage until later this week.

