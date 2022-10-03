Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot
Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
WAFF
Single-vehicle wreck knocks power lines down in Jackson Co.
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has knocked down power lines on Old Larkinsville Road in Jackson County on Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, power services will be intermittent as the power pole and power lines are replaced.
WAAY-TV
Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting
Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in her...
WAFF
Toney Fire Department responding to large outdoor fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department is responding to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon. According to a social post, the fire department is handling the fire on Pulaski Pike and 30 acres are involved in the fire. Please avoid the area at this...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire on Holiday Drive
Huntsville Fire & Rescue had multiple units on the scene of a structure fire Thursday night in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive. The public was asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck causes delays on 6th Avenue near bridge in Decatur
An overturned truck near a major bridge in Decatur led to significant impacts on traffic in the area Monday. Decatur Police and other agencies responded to the overturned truck on Sixth Avenue at Wilson Street, just south of the bridge in Decatur. Motorists were warned of traffic delays and to...
WAAY-TV
Decatur woman accused of running over victim with her car
A Decatur woman suspected of running over a victim with her car faces multiple charges. Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis, 25, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Decatur Police Department. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. Police said...
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
WAAY-TV
Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
WAAY-TV
Mother of woman killed in Huntsville crash speaks out after suspect's arrest
Sheila Parton is a grieving mother that's finally breaking her silence. It comes after the arrest of the man who allegedly killed her daughter and another woman while driving under the influence. Jacob Scott Stephens, 27, of Athens is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree...
WAAY-TV
Colbert County man identified as victim of Wednesday morning crash
A Colbert County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a crash Wednesday morning in the county. Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said 64-year-old Terry Royd Smith was traveling on Woodmont Drive near Mountainview Lane when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The Alabama Law...
WAAY-TV
Man killed in Colbert County crash
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque reports A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning off Woodmont Drive near Mountainview Lane. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Huntsville Fire Chaplain passes away
Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police: Suspect shot by officer faces multiple charges after release from hospital
A man shot by a Decatur Police Department officer will face several charges once he’s released from the hospital. Decatur Police late Tuesday released more information on an officer-involved shooting that took place about 12:56 p.m. Tuesday at Westmeade Pharmacy, 2104 Danville Road. Police said the responding officer came...
DPD: Decatur man charged with DUI, resisting arrest after striking 18-wheeler
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an 18-wheeler and tried to run away from law enforcement officials.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Woman at center of Morgan County manhunt now in custody
9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Jackson is now in custody and will face multiple charges. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male subject with injuries but no one was injured by the gunshots. Jackson was later located on foot behind a residence in the area and taken into custody. Investigators are on scene. Multiple charges pending.
WAAY-TV
I-565 Eastbound down to one lane due to wreck
I-565 Eastbound just before County Line Road is down to one lane because of a traffic accident. The highway was partially shut down at 5:22 a.m. Huntsville Police ask you take alternate routes as there will be delays. We'll update you as we learn more information on the wreck and...
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County
A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Stacey was ejected from the vehicle....
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
WAAY-TV
Firefighters respond to 60-acre fire near Ardmore
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" Thursday on Pulaski Pike. About 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said the fire was under control and had burned about 60 acres. About 50 hay bales will continue to smolder for several days. The fire started on land between...
