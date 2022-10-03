ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

AL.com

Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot

Decatur police have arrested a woman who they say struck another person with a vehicle. The incident happened last Friday, when officers began an assault investigation following an incident at 1214 West Moulton St. Officers at the scene found a victim in the business’ parking lot who had been ran...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle wreck knocks power lines down in Jackson Co.

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck has knocked down power lines on Old Larkinsville Road in Jackson County on Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Scottsboro Electric Power Board, power services will be intermittent as the power pole and power lines are replaced.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting

Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in her...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Toney Fire Department responding to large outdoor fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department is responding to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon. According to a social post, the fire department is handling the fire on Pulaski Pike and 30 acres are involved in the fire. Please avoid the area at this...
TONEY, AL
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur woman accused of running over victim with her car

A Decatur woman suspected of running over a victim with her car faces multiple charges. Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis, 25, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Decatur Police Department. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. Police said...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Colbert County man identified as victim of Wednesday morning crash

A Colbert County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a crash Wednesday morning in the county. Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said 64-year-old Terry Royd Smith was traveling on Woodmont Drive near Mountainview Lane when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The Alabama Law...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man killed in Colbert County crash

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque reports A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning off Woodmont Drive near Mountainview Lane. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

UPDATE: Woman at center of Morgan County manhunt now in custody

9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Jackson is now in custody and will face multiple charges. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male subject with injuries but no one was injured by the gunshots. Jackson was later located on foot behind a residence in the area and taken into custody. Investigators are on scene. Multiple charges pending.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

I-565 Eastbound down to one lane due to wreck

I-565 Eastbound just before County Line Road is down to one lane because of a traffic accident. The highway was partially shut down at 5:22 a.m. Huntsville Police ask you take alternate routes as there will be delays. We'll update you as we learn more information on the wreck and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County

A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Stacey was ejected from the vehicle....
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Firefighters respond to 60-acre fire near Ardmore

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a "large outdoor vegetation fire" Thursday on Pulaski Pike. About 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said the fire was under control and had burned about 60 acres. About 50 hay bales will continue to smolder for several days. The fire started on land between...
ARDMORE, AL

