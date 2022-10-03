Read full article on original website
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold
The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
2 New Jersey towns make list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Find out why.
Fortune Well has come out with their rankings of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, and a couple of New Jersey towns made the list.
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members, and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together a photo...
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
Hurricane Ian Carved 12-Foot Cliffs Into These New Jersey Beaches
Although Hurricane Ian mainly hit the Carolinas and Florida, some of its repercussions were felt further north too, including on New Jersey's beaches. The high tides and intense ocean activity brought by Ian led to the creation of some dramatic cliffs across New Jersey's beaches. Beach erosion impacted the New Jersey coastline and—in some points in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island—the resulting sand cliffs now stand 10-12-foot-high, James Sferra, the recycling coordinator in the public works department, told NJ.com.
Best marching band in NJ? 14 high schools in NJ compete for radio station prize
Which high school has the best marching band? Online voters will get to decide. Fourteen schools in New Jersey are in the running for a $1,000 prize from Central Jersey hit-music radio station 94.5 PST. In all, 20 schools are competing after the station received more than a half million...
