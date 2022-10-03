Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Ranked One of the Best to Live in the U.S.
A new list of the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. is out, and one Pennsylvania city is on the list. I’m not surprised, since Pennsylvania has some great places to live. But, what’s extra cool is that this city is inside the top 10 on the tally.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7, 2022
Get the latest PA high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
10 of the Most Beautiful Fall Destinations in Pennsylvania
Fall in Pennsylvania is undeniably beautiful. The start of the season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's one activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, October 7?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked football teams handled their business on Friday, October 7. PennLive will continue to update results when those games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12)...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Readers' thoughts on upcoming elections
This issue is not red or blue. It’s a “red, white or blue, what did veterans do for you?” issue. I’m a 100% disabled veteran and the CEO of the nonprofit Wellness for Veterans. I assist veterans in obtaining their entitled benefits, so I understand how important it is to have a senator who strongly supports veterans’ health and welfare.
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
PhillyBite
The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey
- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
