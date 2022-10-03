ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakmont, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Oakmont, PA
Ardmore, PA
Sports
City
Springfield, PA
Oakmont, PA
Sports
Springfield, PA
Sports
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Newtown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Fox Chapel, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf World#Golf Cart#Professional Golf#Golf Club#Plum#The U S Amateur
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers' thoughts on upcoming elections

This issue is not red or blue. It’s a “red, white or blue, what did veterans do for you?” issue. I’m a 100% disabled veteran and the CEO of the nonprofit Wellness for Veterans. I assist veterans in obtaining their entitled benefits, so I understand how important it is to have a senator who strongly supports veterans’ health and welfare.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware

- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey

- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
STANHOPE, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy