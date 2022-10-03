Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Residence hall compost program to help Ohio State reach 2025 zero-waste goalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Woman charged with murder in deadly east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a nightclub on the east side. Amara Marie Battle, 28, is charged with murder in the death of Shamira Rhodes, 30, according to police. A 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old...
Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
myfox28columbus.com
Holli Osborn found guilty on all charges in husband's murder
sunny95.com
Man charged after child shoots self
COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large
sunny95.com
Man dies after double shooting
COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Video: Man wanted in Ohio stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men shot Tuesday night in southeast Columbus has died. Columbus police said Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. Simington was taken to Grant Medical […]
Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death
myfox28columbus.com
Linden area neighbors say retribution is not a solution to fight crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a case of street justice is likely to cause more heartache than relief for the loved ones of an overdose victim. Devon Robinson, 26, was arraigned on murder charges Wednesday. Robinson is one of multiple people accused in the deadly of shooting Mario...
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
New video cameras in Whitehall help police find stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New video cameras in Whitehall are being used to track down stolen cars, and are helping police put suspected thieves in jail. The cameras, designed by Atlanta-based company, Flock Safety, are used to track license plates, and are just one way the Whitehall Division of Police is hoping to solve the rising number of stolen cars in the area.
Columbus man sentenced to prison in two shooting deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man currently serving 15 years in prison was sentenced to at least 46 more years for two shooting deaths that happened during robberies in 2017. Trevor Sands, 27, was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Talley. Sands was found guilty at trial last month. Franklin […]
CPD chief: Policy reviews, changes underway after fatal shooting of suspect by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the department is reviewing its policies following the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in August. Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Donovon Lewis on Aug. 30 while executing an arrest warrant. Anderson remains on paid administrative leave. When asked about […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
Man dead after Perry County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
