Read full article on original website
Related
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
October brings higher farm fatality rates. One piece of equipment is the ‘primary source’
Help is available for farmers looking to mitigate accidents, update equipment or speak with someone about their situation. Here’s what to know.
Pennsylvania college makes SATs, ACTs optional through 2025 | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
Cool weather accelerating leaf change: Pennsylvania fall foliage report
Peak fall foliage will spread across a few counties in northern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, while consistently cool temperatures and some especially cold nights this weekend should accelerate leaf change across the state, according to the second Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 Pa. businesses charged in 'car title washing ring'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thirteen Pennsylvania businesses and 19 people are facing charges in what officials called a "car title washing ring." Those charged are accused of coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT to bypass rigid requirements for reconstructed titles in states like New Jersey and Massachusetts or to make stolen vehicles look legitimate for resale or export, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said."These defendants used their positions and knowledge of PennDOT requirements to defraud state and federal authorities, hide stolen vehicles, and put unsuspecting drivers at risk," said Attorney General Josh...
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Comments / 0