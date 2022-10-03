Interestingly, San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season arrives at a time when there won’t be much to celebrate in terms of the present. The organization spent the offseason finally diving deep into the waters of a complete rebuild. After finishing with a 34-48 record in 2021-22, which officially ended with a loss to New Orleans in the opening game of the Play-In Tournament, the Spurs blew open their offseason in late June by sending All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. In exchange for Murray, San Antonio landed Danilo Gallinari (who was later waived), three first-round picks (2023, 2025, and 2027) and a 2026 pick swap. And earlier in 2022, San Antonio sent Derrick White to Boston in a February trade deadline deal for guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a protected 2022 first-round pick, and a conditional right to swap first-round picks in 2028 with the Celtics.

