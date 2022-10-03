Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 4, 2022
It’s time to get back on the hardwood and face another NBA opponent, as New Orleans plays at Chicago in its preseason opener. There will be national TV coverage (TNT) and local radio coverage on the Pelicans Radio Network. Tip-off is just after 8:30 p.m. Central from the United Center.
NBA
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
NBA
Jamal Crawford joins WBD Sports as analyst across multiple platforms
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year featured as an NBA analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms.
NBA
Maccabi Ra'anana Head to Portland for the Trail Blazers' Third Preseason Game
After starting out preseason with two losses in back-to-back games, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) will play their final home preseason game of 2022 when they host Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League Thursday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. SERIES NOTES. • Tonight's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Will the Magic Rank High in the NBA This Season in 3-Pointers Attempted?
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s record for most 3-pointers attempted in a single game is 58, set on the last day of the 2021-22 regular season against the Miami Heat. They took more than 50 3-pointers three times last season, in fact – something they had never done in franchise history before.
NBA
Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/5/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 5, 2022. Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125. New Orleans figured to hold an early-season advantage on some opponents based on continuity, having brought back every major contributor...
NBA
Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Devonte’ Graham
In podcasts and articles previewing the 2022-23 NBA season, it’s common to hear analysts suggest that New Orleans possesses the talent and firepower to virtually guarantee that the Pelicans will be a top-10 offensive team. That’s partly due to the return of Zion Williamson (27.0 ppg on 61 percent shooting in 2020-21) and a full season from CJ McCollum (24.3 ppg in 26 games with New Orleans), but there are plenty of other reasons to believe giant strides are possible.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC 131, ADL 98
In the first chance for Oklahoma City fans to watch the 2022-23 Thunder in action inside Paycom Center, the Thunder hosted a foreign foe, but a familiar team to one player—Josh Giddey. The second-year Thunder guard’s former team, the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL, were coming into town off a win over the Phoenix Suns but the Thunder handled them from the very start. Thanks to a 35-16 opening quarter, the OKC’s momentum rolled into a 40-point lead that was never threatened. Despite playing its third game in four nights and on the second night of a back to back, the Thunder executed on defense and got some electric shotmaking in a 131-98 win.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Timberwolves Preseason 10-6-22
The Lakers move on through their 2022-23 preseason with a Thursday evening game against Minnesota at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. STARTERS, SECOND UNIT FIND SUCCESS VS...
NBA
Q&A: Domantas Sabonis says Kings ready to turn corner, snap playoff drought
LOS ANGELES – Should they finally end their NBA playoff drought in the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings may point to two reasons for the turnaround. The Kings hosted numerous offseason scrimmages in both Sacramento and Las Vegas. They also visited Napa Valley so they could talk hoops and share laughs over numerous wine tastings. Leading into Monday’s preseason opener against the Lakers, Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis could already see how the Kings benefited from their team-bonding events on and off the court.
NBA
Gus Kattengell on preseason win, enthusiasm for the team | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by the new studio host of the Pelicans radio broadcast, Gus Kattengell on the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Gus and Joe have a long history together from years of doing the sports talkshow The Sports Hangover together, and are together again during pre and postgame of the Pelicans radio broadcasts. Gus talks about his long and storied history in radio, his observations on the Pelicans preseason win over the Chicago Bulls, what he’s looking forward to this upcoming season, and why he feels the enthusiasm level for this team is different from previous seasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Trail Blazers Exercise Team Option on Contract of Keon Johnson
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 6, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised the 2023-24 team option on the Rookie Scale contract of guard Keon Johnson, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Johnson, the 21st overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, was acquired by the Trail...
NBA
NBA GM Survey Shows League Is High on Banchero and Orlando Magic’s Young Core
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic were exhilarated on draft night to be able to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They believe that the 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward possesses a unique blend of coordination, craftiness, finesse, fluidity, power, and vision that make him a force on the offensive end, while also having the tools to be a versatile and effective defender. Now, it’s even more evident that the Magic are not alone in their assessment.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: San Antonio Spurs
Interestingly, San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season arrives at a time when there won’t be much to celebrate in terms of the present. The organization spent the offseason finally diving deep into the waters of a complete rebuild. After finishing with a 34-48 record in 2021-22, which officially ended with a loss to New Orleans in the opening game of the Play-In Tournament, the Spurs blew open their offseason in late June by sending All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. In exchange for Murray, San Antonio landed Danilo Gallinari (who was later waived), three first-round picks (2023, 2025, and 2027) and a 2026 pick swap. And earlier in 2022, San Antonio sent Derrick White to Boston in a February trade deadline deal for guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a protected 2022 first-round pick, and a conditional right to swap first-round picks in 2028 with the Celtics.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Centers draft tiers
The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start getting ready for your fantasy basketball drafts. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Fantasy analyst Dan Titus is putting in the work on his draft rankings as well as his position-by-position tiers — he hits the centers below — to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
What to expect from all 15 teams in the East this season
As the 2022-23 season begins, the Eastern Conference appears to be deeper than it has been in recent memory, certainly since the 1980s when giants such as Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Sidney Moncrief, Dominique Wilkins, Bernard King, Isiah Thomas and Moses Malone led the way. Each of the...
NBA
NBA App GM Survey
In last season’s NBA App GM Survey, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks were not the favorite to repeat. Instead, the favorite was the Brooklyn Nets — the team that had just lost to the Bucks in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. This year, the Bucks lost in...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Sixers
The Wine & Gold tip off their preseason schedule on Wednesday night, traveling to the City of Brotherly Love for a matchup with the Sixers. While the Sixers already have one preseason contest in the books – a 127-108 victory over the Nets on Monday night – tonight’s battle marks the new-look Cavaliers 2022-23 debut.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks - Game-Worn Association Edition Jersey - 2nd Half - Recorded a 42-Point Double-Double - 2021 NBA Finals
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, by #34 Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo wore this Association Edition jersey during the 2nd...
Comments / 0