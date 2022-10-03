ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender

The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Rival GMs Have Big Expectations for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

According to the latest NBA.com poll of the league’s GMs, the Cavs’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was the best summer deal. In fact, 59 percent said that Mitchell will have the greatest impact on his new team (beating the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson).
NBA
Yardbarker

B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details

Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Appeared To Botch Important Call On Sunday

The referee team working Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings seemed to make a crucial penalty-call error. On Tuesday, New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan pointed out an incorrect ineligible man downfield penalty called on the Saints during the first half of Sunday's contest in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 6, 2022

Gus Kattengell joined Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Podcast to discuss the Pelicans’ first preseason game and more. Pelicans G Devonte’ Graham is featured in the latest Preseason Profile after scoring 21 points in a 129-125 win against the Bulls on Tuesday. photos from Saturday's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

