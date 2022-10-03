Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NOLA.com
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
atozsports.com
Saints’ defense just got even scarier as they add former All-Pro
The New Orleans Saints have a very good defense on paper, with star names all across the board. They already have one of the best defensive back units in the league, and it just got even scarier. On Tuesday, the Saints added former All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is...
Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender
The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
ESPN
NBA GMs see Milwaukee Bucks winning title, first MVP for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic
The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, and Luka Doncic was tapped as most likely to win the 2023 Most Valuable Player award in NBA.com's annual survey of all 30 of the league's general managers. The 21st edition of the survey was released Tuesday and...
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Detroit Pistons' preseason opener crystalizes potential playing-time problem in frontcourt
It’s unwise to read too deeply into a preseason performance, good or bad. The 2008 Lions, of course, won all four of their preseason games before going 0-16 during the regular season. Exhibition games are a tune-up — an opportunity for players to work off months of offseason rust and for coaches...
NBA
Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
atozsports.com
Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara provides great news for fans on Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints and their fans could use some good news this week. Between injuries and on-field miscues, it has been a bit tough for them over the first month of the season. Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara gave them something to be happy about on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Rival GMs Have Big Expectations for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
According to the latest NBA.com poll of the league’s GMs, the Cavs’ acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was the best summer deal. In fact, 59 percent said that Mitchell will have the greatest impact on his new team (beating the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson).
NBA・
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Yardbarker
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
NBA
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
atozsports.com
Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
Look: NFL Refs Appeared To Botch Important Call On Sunday
The referee team working Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings seemed to make a crucial penalty-call error. On Tuesday, New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan pointed out an incorrect ineligible man downfield penalty called on the Saints during the first half of Sunday's contest in London.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 6, 2022
Gus Kattengell joined Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Podcast to discuss the Pelicans’ first preseason game and more. Pelicans G Devonte’ Graham is featured in the latest Preseason Profile after scoring 21 points in a 129-125 win against the Bulls on Tuesday. photos from Saturday's...
