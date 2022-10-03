ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Troopers Charge Cambridge Man With Murder One

Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in September. Officials said the suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges. Investigators with the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornish without incident in Annapolis, Maryland. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Police warn about targeting of Asian business owners for residential burglaries

Police in Delaware and across the nation have noticed a disturbing trend: Asian business owners who are targeted for residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that Asian-owned businesses are being watched or visited to determine when the owner is not home. The activity, according to police, is based on stereotypes that business owners have highly-valuable items in their homes.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Shooting Reported At HQ Actually Occurred At Nearby Restaurant

The New Castle County Police have released information regarding a response for reports of a shooting at the Paul J. Sweeney Public Safety Building on Wednesday. Just after 5:00 in the evening rescue crews responded to the government building at 3601 North DuPont Highway, for a shooting. Shortly after their arrival crews cleared all incoming units.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Carjacking Suspect In NE Philly Faces Federal Charges

Alex Lloyd Gross File Photo-Delaware Valley News.com Matt Varisco . Special Agent In Charge of the ATF branch In Philadelphia speaks at a media event in April 2021. A male who acted impulsively and allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint September 19, 2022 from Maxwell Place. is now facing federal charges after he was arrested, Amir Harvey will face state charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

