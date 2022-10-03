Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram looking forward to seeing NOLA lineup versatility

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
NOLA.com
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents
Two free agents are expected to sign with the Clippers
WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down A Huge Dunk
Zion Williamson threw down a big dunk during Tuesday’s preseason game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Saints’ defense just got even scarier as they add former All-Pro
The New Orleans Saints have a very good defense on paper, with star names all across the board. They already have one of the best defensive back units in the league, and it just got even scarier. On Tuesday, the Saints added former All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is...
NBA
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 6, 2022
Gus Kattengell joined Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Podcast to discuss the Pelicans’ first preseason game and more. Pelicans G Devonte’ Graham is featured in the latest Preseason Profile after scoring 21 points in a 129-125 win against the Bulls on Tuesday. photos from Saturday's...
NBA
Hornets Waive Isaiah Whaley
October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward Isaiah Whaley. Whaley, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on September 12, starred at Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, appeared in 138 games (72 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) at UConn, averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. A 6-9 forward, Whaley earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging career-highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (2.6). He was a part of the Hornets’ NBA 2K23 Summer League roster but did not see action. Whaley appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets and grabbed one rebound in four minutes played.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Will the Magic Rank High in the NBA This Season in 3-Pointers Attempted?
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s record for most 3-pointers attempted in a single game is 58, set on the last day of the 2021-22 regular season against the Miami Heat. They took more than 50 3-pointers three times last season, in fact – something they had never done in franchise history before.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 season, 3.0
With preseason action underway, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season. Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.
NBA
Bulls start slow in preseason opener, fall to Pelicans 129-125
The Bulls shooting was bad, 27 percent on threes in a 17-point first half deficit when most of the starters played in Tuesday’s 129-125 New Orleans win in the preseason opener. “We shot the ball really, really poorly and we have to have enough resiliency to overcome that; we...
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC 131, ADL 98
In the first chance for Oklahoma City fans to watch the 2022-23 Thunder in action inside Paycom Center, the Thunder hosted a foreign foe, but a familiar team to one player—Josh Giddey. The second-year Thunder guard’s former team, the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL, were coming into town off a win over the Phoenix Suns but the Thunder handled them from the very start. Thanks to a 35-16 opening quarter, the OKC’s momentum rolled into a 40-point lead that was never threatened. Despite playing its third game in four nights and on the second night of a back to back, the Thunder executed on defense and got some electric shotmaking in a 131-98 win.
Comments / 0